 
 

Lottie Moss Is Doing 'Just Fine' After Checking Into Rehab, Her Father Says

Lottie Moss Is Doing 'Just Fine' After Checking Into Rehab, Her Father Says
Instagram
Celebrity

The 24-year-old model sister of Kate Moss, who has been open about her mental health struggle, previously revealed that she has checked into rehab through a TikTok video.

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lottie Moss' father has given an update about her condition after checking into rehab. Peter, who is also a father to the model's half-sister Kate Moss, told The Sun that she's doing "just fine."

The 24-year-old beauty revealed that she has checked into rehab about a week ago. When making the announcement, she jokingly said that she took "Europhia" too literally.

Making use of TikTok, the 24-year-old beauty shared a video of her mouthing the words to Labrinth's "Mount Everest". In the clip, she was seen wearing black ensembles that she paired with hoop earrings.

On the top of the clip, Lottie penned, "When everyone's glamourizing droog taking but you're literally in r3h4b". Meanwhile, in the caption of the video, she wrote, "I think I took euphoria too literally u guys."

  See also...

Fans have since left supportive messages in the comment section. "Sending you loads of good energy," one person replied. "Hope you have a healthy recovery," another added, before a thrid individual chimed in, "You can do anything you put your heart and mind to babes. You got this!"

Lottie has been open about her struggle with anxiety. Back in April 2020, she wrote on Instagram, "I have never been happier mentally, I've struggled a lot in the last few years with myself and anxiety and other things."

"Right now is the first time I have ever put myself first and actually worked on myself to make sure I get the best out of my life and am actually feeling like the best and truest version of myself! And I love her!" she added. "My struggles have caused me to act out of character and ultimately I think I was becoming a person that I didn't really like which is why I numbed myself with substances and put myself down through neglect of my mental health and my general health."

"Going down that road made it very hard for me to get out, I was surrounding myself with people who were a similar mental state to me and I can see now that was not helping," she continued. "Manifest good things and good things will comeback! I’m ready to be better for my family friends and for me!"

You can share this post!

'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Is 'Done With Surgeries' as She Regrets Her Botched Nose Job

Adele Insists She Loves Being Female Artist While Taking a Jab at 'Woke' Brit Awards
Related Posts
Lottie Moss Claims to Be Very Happy After Splits From Tristan Evans

Lottie Moss Claims to Be Very Happy After Splits From Tristan Evans

Lottie Moss to Offer 'Pantie Purchases' on Newly-Launched OnlyFans Account

Lottie Moss to Offer 'Pantie Purchases' on Newly-Launched OnlyFans Account

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West and Julia Fox Not Breaking Up After She Deletes Their Pictures on Instagram

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Kanye West Reunites With Kids After Claiming Kim Kardashian Prevented Him to Take Them to Chicago

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie's Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47 in Apparent Suicide

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie's Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47 in Apparent Suicide

Mark Wahlberg Calls Out Tom Holland for Mistaking His Innocent Gift for a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool

Mark Wahlberg Calls Out Tom Holland for Mistaking His Innocent Gift for a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool