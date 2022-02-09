Lottie Moss Is Doing 'Just Fine' After Checking Into Rehab, Her Father Says

Instagram Celebrity

The 24-year-old model sister of Kate Moss, who has been open about her mental health struggle, previously revealed that she has checked into rehab through a TikTok video.

AceShowbiz - Lottie Moss' father has given an update about her condition after checking into rehab. Peter, who is also a father to the model's half-sister Kate Moss, told The Sun that she's doing "just fine."

The 24-year-old beauty revealed that she has checked into rehab about a week ago. When making the announcement, she jokingly said that she took "Europhia" too literally.

Making use of TikTok, the 24-year-old beauty shared a video of her mouthing the words to Labrinth's "Mount Everest". In the clip, she was seen wearing black ensembles that she paired with hoop earrings.

On the top of the clip, Lottie penned, "When everyone's glamourizing droog taking but you're literally in r3h4b". Meanwhile, in the caption of the video, she wrote, "I think I took euphoria too literally u guys."

Fans have since left supportive messages in the comment section. "Sending you loads of good energy," one person replied. "Hope you have a healthy recovery," another added, before a thrid individual chimed in, "You can do anything you put your heart and mind to babes. You got this!"

Lottie has been open about her struggle with anxiety. Back in April 2020, she wrote on Instagram, "I have never been happier mentally, I've struggled a lot in the last few years with myself and anxiety and other things."

"Right now is the first time I have ever put myself first and actually worked on myself to make sure I get the best out of my life and am actually feeling like the best and truest version of myself! And I love her!" she added. "My struggles have caused me to act out of character and ultimately I think I was becoming a person that I didn't really like which is why I numbed myself with substances and put myself down through neglect of my mental health and my general health."

"Going down that road made it very hard for me to get out, I was surrounding myself with people who were a similar mental state to me and I can see now that was not helping," she continued. "Manifest good things and good things will comeback! I’m ready to be better for my family friends and for me!"