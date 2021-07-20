 
 

Javier Bardem and Family Pay Tribute to Mom Following Her Death

The 'Skyfall' actor, his siblings, and actress wife Penelope Cruz bid farewell to his late mother Pilar Bardem in touching tribute posts as the matriarch passed away at the age of 82.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Javier Bardem's actress mother Pilar has died aged 82.

The screen star and his siblings Carlos and Monica confirmed the sad news of their mother's passing in a statement on social media, which read, "We want to share the news that Pilar Bardem, our mother, our example, has passed away. She left in peace, without suffering and surrounded by the love of her family."

Pilar was a famous actress in her own right, and won a Goya - the Spanish equivalent of an Oscar - for her role in 1995 movie "Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead".

Following the news of Pilar's death, Javier's wife Penelope Cruz took to Instagram to share a lengthy tribute to her mother-in-law, with whom she starred in three movies including "No News from God" in 2001.

In the post, written in Spanish, Penelope penned, "You were always so good to me! You can't dream of a better mother-in-law. Thank you for all the love you have given us, your children, your grandchildren, all your family and friends. You have given me so much."

"Thank you for always putting yourself on the side of those who need it the most. For raising your voice in the face of injustice. For... fighting to improve the living conditions of the most needy members of our sector, without ever expecting anything in return. It cannot be forgotten that in our profession many things have improved thanks to your great effort over the years, without giving up at any time. You're admirable."

"Thank you for sharing with me all these years your wisdom and your humour! I love you a lot. I will always carry you in my heart. Thanks Pilar."

Javier, Carlos and Monica later returned to social media to thank their fans for their numerous tributes to their mother.

"We bid farewell to my mother with a heart full of love. With tenderness and a smile on the mouth. And with the soul overflowing with gratitude for the thousands and thousands of messages of affection, respect and admiration for Pilar Bardem. Thank you for this wave of love," they wrote.

