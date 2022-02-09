Adele Sparks Engagement Rumors, Olivia Rodrigo Stuns in Silver Gown at 2022 Brit Awards Red Carpet

Instagram Celebrity

Also dazzling at the award-giving event are Jaime Winstone, who flashes her underboob in sparkling mini dress, and Joy Crookes, who pays homage to her roots in a gold outfit paired with a matching hood.

AceShowbiz - Celebrities flocked the O2 Arena in London for the 2022 Brit Awards. While storming the glamorous red carpet at this year's star-studded bash, Adele sparked Rich Paul engagement rumors as she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, while Olivia Rodrigo looked stunning in her silver gown.

When attending the award-giving event on Tuesday, February 8, Adele was seen wearing a sparkling pear-shaped diamond band from Lorraine Schwartz on that finger. The 33-year-old chart-topper singer also looked elegant in her custom Giorgio Armani Prive dress.

That night, Adele took home the award for Best British Song for her ballad, "Easy on Me". The "Someone Like You" hitmaker was nominated for four awards that night, including best British Album for her "30".

Adele later performed "I Drink Wine" at the ceremony, wearing a flowing golden ensemble and sitting cross-legged on a piano. Her appearance came as she continues to face backlash for leaving fans thousands of pounds out of pocket when she pulled the plug on her Las Vegas residency less than 24 hours ahead of the opening night.

Several fans took to social media to react to Adele's performance at the awards show, with one writing, "I wonder if they're showing this Adele #Brits performance in Las Vegas? Too soon?" A separate fan chimed in, "You playing Vegas now? Band seem OK on the Brits! @Adele."

Also turning heads at the red carpet was Olivia. The "Drivers License" hitmaker slipped into a breathtaking silver gown, letting her long brunette hair loose. She added height to her frame in chic open-toe heels.

In the meantime, Ed Sheeran, who was nominated for four awards at the ceremony and took home Songwriter of the Year, also went with bold looks on the red carpet. For the special night, the "Shivers" crooner wore a cobalt blue velvet suit from Etro.

Kicking off the event, Ed teamed up with Bring Me the Horizon to perform a new version of Ed's song "Bad Habits". They delivered an amped-up version of the hit, complete with an array of dancers, some of whom hung from wires and spun around above the stage. BMTH frontman Oli Sykes also put his own spin on the song with his adopted verses delivered in his trademark growl.

After the performance ended, social media users flocked to Twitter to applaud the artists. "Ed Sheeran & Bring Me the Horizon is a mix I did not know I needed," one person tweeted, while another gushed, "@edsheeran and @bmthofficial collating on the #brits I'm impressed. Love it and this needs to be a release."

Aside from Adele, Olivia and Ed, Anne-Marie stunned on the red carpet. The "2002" songstress looked fierce in a cut-away top under her tailored jacket. Meanwhile, The Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts wore a sexy cut-out black dress which she paired with matching long gloves.

As for Jaime Winstone, she flashed her underboob in a glittery dark green mini dress. The "Donkey Punch" actress, who presented the Pop and R&B Act award with Lando Norris, accessorized her outfit with colorful ostrich feathers and matching eye makeup.

In the meantime, Joy Crookes paid homage to her South Asian roots with her unique outfit. For the star-studded event, she wore a beaded bra-top hybrid, an asymmetric skirt and a bejeweled hooded cape which took six weeks to create, according to Vogue.