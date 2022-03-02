Sam Elliott Blasts Gay-Theme in Oscar Favorite 'The Power of the Dog': 'Piece of S**t'

WENN/Judy Eddy Movie



AceShowbiz - Sam Elliott made it clear that he's a fan of "The Power of the Dog". The "1883" actor condemned the Oscar-nominated movie in an episode of "WTF With Marc Maron podcast.

In the Monday, February 28 episode of the podcast, Sam called the movie a "piece of s**t." He also slammed its portrayal of cowboys in the early 1920s.

"What the f**k does this woman from down there know about the American West?" he asked. He also talked about the film location, "And why in the f**k did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That f**king rubbed me the wrong way, pal."

The "Tombstone" star also additionally took issue with the much-praised "The Power of the Dog" star Benedict Cumberbatch, who played a closeted gay rancher in 1925 Montana who's abusive toward his new sister-in-law and her son. Of the film's characters, Sam likened them to Chippendales dancers "who wear bowties and not much else."

Not stopping there, Sam also criticized the costumes of the characters in the movie. "That's what all these f**king cowboys in that movie looked like," he opined. "They're all running around in chaps and no shirts. There's all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f**king movie." Host Marc Maron, meanwhile, tried to convince him "that's what the movie is about."

Sam went on to explain that he's familiar with the ranching lifestyle. "I was hanging out with families--not me--but families," the Sacramento-native said. "Big, long, extended, multiple-generation families that made their living and their lives were all about being cowboys. And boy, when I f**king saw that I thought, 'What the f**k? Where are we in this world today?' "

"It's not the biggest issue, but for me, it was the only issue," Sam continued. "I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his f**king chaps. He had two pairs of chaps, a woolly pair and a leather pair. And every f**king time he would walk in from somewhere--he never was on a horse, maybe once--he'd walk into the f**king house, storm up the f**king stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo. It's like, what the f--k?"