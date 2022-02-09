 
 

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

Diamond Brown, who gave birth to daughter Lovely Symphani Brown on January 7, takes to her Instagram account to share a cute photo of her new bundle of joy.

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown's rumored ex-girlfriend has offered fans a first look at their alleged newborn daughter. Taking to her social media account, Diamond Brown unleashed a cute picture of their baby girl as she turned one month.

The singer's supposed baby mama shared the photo in question on Instagram on Monday, February 7. "LOVE," she gushed in the caption. "You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars. Happy one month my beautiful baby girl. Forever to go."

While many gushed over Diamond's new bundle of joy, some others were wondering whether she's indeed Chris' baby because they saw no resemblance. "that baby don't look like him," one user opined, with another adding, "I can't tell who this child looks like."

A third individual commented, "Chris genes don't look too strong on this one.. she's still young tho." Someone else chimed in, "Looks nothing like him. His other kids look like him. He better get a DNA."

Diamond announced her child's arrival on Instagram back in January. At that time, she posted a photo of the tot along with the baby's measurements. However, she covered the infant's face with a brown heart emoji.

"The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown," the model wrote in the caption. "My sweet babygirl, it's been a whole day you've been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy.."

Later that month, Diamond let out a photo that saw a man's fingers touching the baby lightly as he held a pacifier. The picture prompted Internet sleuths to assume that it was Chris' hand featured in the shot.

Neither Chris nor Diamond has confirmed that he is the father of the child. However, the "No Guidance" crooner recently claimed that he has changed for the better, thanks to his children. "I am better, because of my children [a heart emoji]," so he posted on Instagram Story on January 23.

