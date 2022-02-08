Kanye West Demands Public Apology From the Kardashians After Chicago's Birthday Party Snub

WENN/E! Celebrity

After ranting against his estranged wife on social media due to their co-parenting issues, the Yeezy designer decides to delete all posts about her and their kids on Instagram.

Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is still holding a grudge against the Kardashians. Although he managed to attend his daughter Chicago's birthday party a few weeks ago, the "Donda" artist demanded his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her family to issue a public apology.

Making use of Instagram, the Yeezy designer shared a screenshot of an article about him being banned from the bash. Alongside the snap, he argued, "I STILL NEED A PUBLIC APOLOGY FROM THE ENTIRE FAMILY FOR THIS."

"YOU [GIVE] EVERYTHING YOU GOT TO SOMEONE THEN THEY TRY TO BULLY YOU AND THEN SAY THEY WON'T APOLOGIZE," the billionaire hip-hop mogul fumed. "IT'S UP TILL THEY ALL TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY. EVERY WOMAN THERE INCLUDING CORY."

Ye previously blasted Kim and her family for blocking him from attending Chicago's 4th birthday party back in January. However, he eventually showed up at the event thanks to Kylie Jenner's baby daddy, Travis Scott (II).

While things were seemingly settled, Ye started another fight with Kim over North's TikTok account. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" he asked on Instagram earlier this month.

Tired of her estranged husband's "constant attacks on her," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum said his "obsession with trying to control and manipulate [their] situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all." She also expressed her wish to have "a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship" and to "handle matters regarding our children privately."

Ye later fired back at Kim. In another post on his own account, the "Hurricane" spitter accused the SKIMS founder of kidnapping their daughter Chicago and asking him to take a drug test. "What do you mean by main provider ?" he wrote back.

The 44-year-old Atlanta native, who has since deleted all posts about his ex and their kids from Instagram, also accused the reality star of stopping him from taking their kids to Chicago to watch a basketball game. However, the father of four eventually reunited with their children as they were caught on camera spending time together at an event.