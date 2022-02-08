 
 

Wendy Williams Petitions Wells Fargo to Unfreeze Her Bank Account Amid Dementia Claims

Wendy Williams Petitions Wells Fargo to Unfreeze Her Bank Account Amid Dementia Claims
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The ailing TV host claims she has suffered 'imminent and irreparable financial damage' as the bank has frozen her assets for two weeks, believing she 'was of unsound mind.'

  • Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has been locked out of her own bank account while she continues battling health issues. The TV personality is taking Wells Fargo to court after the bank froze her assets, citing her ongoing health woes.

According to The Grip, Wendy's attorney filed a petition on Friday, February 4, asking a New York court to restore her access to a bank account containing "several million dollars." Her petition said she has suffered "imminent and irreparable financial damage" as a result of the bank's action.

"Wells Fargo's actions and the actions of its agents have impeded and unlawfully prevented [Williams] access to her property," the petition alleged.

In its defense, the bank argued its agreement with Wendy allowed it to "pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction" if the company suspects "financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence," according to the petition. Additionally, Wendy's former financial advisor advised the bank that Wendy "was of unsound mind."

  See also...

Now, Wendy seeks her account to be restored while she resolves her dispute with Wells Fargo via arbitration. The petition asked the court to "reopen any frozen accounts or assets" and to let her access "any accompanying statements, currently identifiable as accounts and/or policies which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld" from her accounts within 48 hours from Friday.

Wells Fargo has not responded to the petition. Wendy had an estimated net worth of $40 million as of September 2021, according to The Sun.

Wendy has not hosted her talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show", since its season 13 premiered last October as she has been battling serious health issues. However, her brother and spokesperson have denied reports that she's battling dementia.

The 57-year-old was last seen last month when making a rare public outing in Miami, Florida. At the time, she was spotted wearing a bright red robe and a pair of reading glasses while visiting her younger sibling on Sunday, January 23.

You can share this post!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Plan to Marry in Barbados After She Gives Birth

Kris Jenner Confirms Kylie Welcomed Baby Boy in Sweet Message
Related Posts
Wendy Williams Makes Rare Outing in Miami While Visiting Her Brother Amid Long Hiatus From Show

Wendy Williams Makes Rare Outing in Miami While Visiting Her Brother Amid Long Hiatus From Show

Wendy Williams Allegedly Stripped Naked in Chaotic At-Home Set Before Psych Evaluation

Wendy Williams Allegedly Stripped Naked in Chaotic At-Home Set Before Psych Evaluation

Wendy Williams' Son Posts Clip of Daytime Diva Looking Healthy in Bed Amid Health Woes

Wendy Williams' Son Posts Clip of Daytime Diva Looking Healthy in Bed Amid Health Woes

Wendy Williams Reportedly Spends Christmas Alone as Her Friends 'All Left' Amid Her Health Issues

Wendy Williams Reportedly Spends Christmas Alone as Her Friends 'All Left' Amid Her Health Issues

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence