Wendy Williams Petitions Wells Fargo to Unfreeze Her Bank Account Amid Dementia Claims

Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has been locked out of her own bank account while she continues battling health issues. The TV personality is taking Wells Fargo to court after the bank froze her assets, citing her ongoing health woes.

According to The Grip, Wendy's attorney filed a petition on Friday, February 4, asking a New York court to restore her access to a bank account containing "several million dollars." Her petition said she has suffered "imminent and irreparable financial damage" as a result of the bank's action.

"Wells Fargo's actions and the actions of its agents have impeded and unlawfully prevented [Williams] access to her property," the petition alleged.

In its defense, the bank argued its agreement with Wendy allowed it to "pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction" if the company suspects "financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence," according to the petition. Additionally, Wendy's former financial advisor advised the bank that Wendy "was of unsound mind."

Now, Wendy seeks her account to be restored while she resolves her dispute with Wells Fargo via arbitration. The petition asked the court to "reopen any frozen accounts or assets" and to let her access "any accompanying statements, currently identifiable as accounts and/or policies which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld" from her accounts within 48 hours from Friday.

Wells Fargo has not responded to the petition. Wendy had an estimated net worth of $40 million as of September 2021, according to The Sun.

Wendy has not hosted her talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show", since its season 13 premiered last October as she has been battling serious health issues. However, her brother and spokesperson have denied reports that she's battling dementia.

The 57-year-old was last seen last month when making a rare public outing in Miami, Florida. At the time, she was spotted wearing a bright red robe and a pair of reading glasses while visiting her younger sibling on Sunday, January 23.