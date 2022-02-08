Kris Jenner Confirms Kylie Welcomed Baby Boy in Sweet Message

Instagram Celebrity

Meanwhile, fans are convinced that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's friends and family are dropping hints at the name of her newborn baby, whom Kylie and Travis welcomed on February 2.

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner just revealed the gender of Kylie Jenner's newborn baby No. 2. The proud grandma confirmed that her daughter gave birth to a boy in a heartwarming message on Instagram.

On Monday, February 7, the momager took to her page to reshare Kylie's picture of the tiny hand of her bundle of joy. "My beautiful grandson!! God is so good," so the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum wrote in the caption. She also added three blue heart emojis.

In related news, fans were curious about the name of Kylie's baby. While the Kylie Cosmetics founder has yet to announce her son's moniker, fans were convinced that her family and friends were dropping hints about the name.

Kris wrote in her comment underneath Kylie's announcement post, "Angel Pie." That prompted fans to believe that the baby may be named Angel, Angelo or Halo.

Further fueling the speculations, Kim Kardashian left an angel baby emoji in her comment. Kylie's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou also wrote, "Angel baby," with celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada saying, "Can't wait to meet the little angel."

Kylie and Travis Scott (II) welcomed their second child on February 2. Breaking the exciting news on her Instagram account on Sunday, Kylie shared black-and-white picture of the infant's hand. She simply captioned the picture with, "2/2/22."

Kylie confirmed back in September that she and her rapper beau were expecting another child. At the time, the "Life of Kylie" star treated fans to a 90-second Instagram video which concluded with Stormi kissing her mom's belly.