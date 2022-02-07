Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Plan to Marry in Barbados After She Gives Birth

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

While no wedding date is set just yet, they allegedly pick her homeland as where the nuptials will take place since 'it's the place that brought them together.'

AceShowbiz - Rihanna apparently has a plan to make her relationship with A$AP Rocky official, sooner or later. The couple, who is currently expecting their first child together, reportedly plans to marry after she gives birth.

"Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP," a source tells The Mirror, around a week after her pregnancy was made public. "They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional."

"They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same," the source adds. While no wedding date has apparently been set just yet, the source claims, "There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won't be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person."

The wedding will reportedly take place in Rih's homeland of Barbados as the source says, "The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it's the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts."

As Rihanna also has a special place in the hearts of other Barbadians, it is said that Barbados PM Mia Mottley could be her baby's godmother. "Rihanna adores Mia, and there is talk that she might make her a godparent to the child," the source spills.

Rihanna revealed she's expecting her first child with A$AP during a casual walk in New York City on Friday, January 28. In pictures taken during their outing, the Barbadian beauty showed off her bare baby bump underneath a bright pink coat which was partly unbuttoned.

On February 3, she gave an update on her pregnancy via Instagram. She posted a picture which featured her lifting up her oversized T-shirt to reveal her growing belly in what looks like a bathroom. "how the gang pulled up to black history month," the 33-year-old singer captioned the snaps.