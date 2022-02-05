 
 

Shanna Moakler Shows Regret After Calling Khloe Kardashian 'Donkey'

Shanna Moakler Shows Regret After Calling Khloe Kardashian 'Donkey'
Instagram
Celebrity

Khloe is not the only Kardashian who has a bad history with Shanna as the former pageant beauty has taken shots at the Good American jeans founder's sister Kourtney.

  • Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler acknowledged one of her ugliest moments. In a new episode of "Celebrity Big Brother", the "Meet the Barkers" alum recalled the moment when she referred to Khloe Kardashian as a "donkey."

"I may or may not have called [Lamar Odom's] fiancee a donkey on national television," the 46-year-old star said of her housemate's ex-wife in a confessional on Wednesday, February 3 episode of the CBS show. "It's not one of my finest moments."

Shanna threw the insult towards Khloe during her appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" back in November 2009. At the time, she compared the Good American jeans founder to a literal jacka**.

In response to that, Khloe wrote in a tweet, "I have no idea who this girl is but I guess she is talking about me. Talk on honey. I can care less LOL."

  See also...

The former Miss USA later issued an apology toward Khloe. "You are right. We don't know each other personally and I apologize for my comment this morning…," the ex-wife of Travis Barker said at the time.

Khloe wasn't the only Kardashian who had a bad history with Shanna. She has taken shots at Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian after she started dating the Blink-182 drummer.

"My family's broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family," Shanna, who shares children Landon and Alabama with Travis, said back in May. She alluded that her kids started accusing her of being an absentee mom until "my ex started dating a certain person."

When asked about her ex's new romance with Kourtney, Shanna said she doesn't care about them "in any capacity," adding that she is more concerned with "mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward."

You can share this post!

Maralee Nichols Brags About Getting Her Pre-Baby Weight Back After Giving Birth to Tristan's Son

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins
Related Posts
Shanna Moakler Is 'Devastated' by Her Kids Spending More Time With Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler Is 'Devastated' by Her Kids Spending More Time With Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler Claims She's Not Aware of Ex Travis Barker's Engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler Claims She's Not Aware of Ex Travis Barker's Engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Disputes His and Kourtney Kardashian's 'True Romance' Posts

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Disputes His and Kourtney Kardashian's 'True Romance' Posts

Shanna Moakler Shares Cute Pic With Ex Matthew Rondeau After Travis Barker's Engagement

Shanna Moakler Shares Cute Pic With Ex Matthew Rondeau After Travis Barker's Engagement

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence