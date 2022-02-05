Shanna Moakler Shows Regret After Calling Khloe Kardashian 'Donkey'

Instagram Celebrity

Khloe is not the only Kardashian who has a bad history with Shanna as the former pageant beauty has taken shots at the Good American jeans founder's sister Kourtney.

Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler acknowledged one of her ugliest moments. In a new episode of "Celebrity Big Brother", the "Meet the Barkers" alum recalled the moment when she referred to Khloe Kardashian as a "donkey."

"I may or may not have called [Lamar Odom's] fiancee a donkey on national television," the 46-year-old star said of her housemate's ex-wife in a confessional on Wednesday, February 3 episode of the CBS show. "It's not one of my finest moments."

Shanna threw the insult towards Khloe during her appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" back in November 2009. At the time, she compared the Good American jeans founder to a literal jacka**.

In response to that, Khloe wrote in a tweet, "I have no idea who this girl is but I guess she is talking about me. Talk on honey. I can care less LOL."

The former Miss USA later issued an apology toward Khloe. "You are right. We don't know each other personally and I apologize for my comment this morning…," the ex-wife of Travis Barker said at the time.

Khloe wasn't the only Kardashian who had a bad history with Shanna. She has taken shots at Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian after she started dating the Blink-182 drummer.

"My family's broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family," Shanna, who shares children Landon and Alabama with Travis, said back in May. She alluded that her kids started accusing her of being an absentee mom until "my ex started dating a certain person."

When asked about her ex's new romance with Kourtney, Shanna said she doesn't care about them "in any capacity," adding that she is more concerned with "mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward."