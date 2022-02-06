 
 

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Pexels/cottonbro
Unlike former child actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who rose to fame together, these stars have twin siblings who are lesser known due to their non-celebrity professions.

AceShowbiz - It's almost impossible to separate siblings, let alone if they are twins. Due to their close bond and likeliness, people can almost identify them most of the time, like Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen or Tegan and Sara Quin, who share the same profession and rose to fame together.

But to some fans' surprise, there are famous celebrities who have twin siblings, who have been overlooked this whole time. They are likely less popular because they do not dabble in the entertainment industry, but that doesn't make them less charming.

Here are some celebrities' twins you may not know about.

1. Scarlett Johansson and Hunter Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Hunter Johansson
WENN/Joel Ginsburg

Scarlett Johansson's twin brother Hunter Johansson may not be as popular as her, but he isn't less charming. The actress has often brought her brother as a date to many red carpet events and he could be easily mistaken as her beau with his handsome look and buff physique.

Though he has more than 10k followers on Instagram, the New York University graduate doesn't make a living in the entertainment business. He is more interested in politics, having worked on President Obama's campaign in 2008, and is known for his activism work. He is the founder of the environmental organization Solar Responders, which helps first responders after natural disasters and other emergencies by installing solar panels at their stations.

2. Laverne Cox and M. Lamar

Laverne Cox and M. Lamar
Instagram

Having a twin has proven to be useful for Laverne Cox's TV role. Her identical twin brother, M. Lamar, played her character Sophia on "Orange Is the New Black" in flashback scenes, when the character was still in the process of coming out as trans.

Lamar, whose main professions are composer, performer and artist, also identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community and was supportive of Laverne throughout her transition. "I love my brother so much ... in so many ways, he's been my moral compass over the years," she said of her brother. "Like, I run things by him and he's ... we're twins, so we've literally known each other our entire lives."

3. Eva Green and Joy Green

Eva Green and Joy Green
Instagram

France-born actress Eva Green gained the spotlight after starring in Ridley Scott's historical epic "Kingdom of Heaven" (2005), but you may not see her fraternal twin sister Joy Green with her anywhere she goes. Born two minutes apart from the Golden Globe Award nominee, Joy took a completely different route.

Joy has a wine company and lives in Italy with her husband. Eva has described her sister as completely different from her. "She's not at all in the business, she lives in Italy, she's married to an Italian count, she's blonde," she told W magazine. "She's the other me, the happy me!"

4. Aaron Carter and Angel Carter

Aaron Carter and Angel Carter
Instagram

Aaron Carter and his older brother Nick Carter are both known as singers who enjoyed their heydays in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but what not everyone knows is that he has a twin sister. Angel Carter is a model.

The two used to be extremely close, with Aaron walking his sister down the aisle when she married Corey Conrad in 2014. However, their relationship has turned sour lately as Aaron has been having issues with his family. Back in 2019, Angel had a restraining order against the "I Want Candy" singer after he allegedly "threatened the lives" of her, Corey and their daughter Harper.

5. Linda Hamilton and Leslie Hamilton

Linda Hamilton and Leslie Hamilton
Carolco Pictures

Linda Hamilton's twin Leslie Hamilton might not be into acting, but she would help her sister during the filming of one of the actress' most popular films. Leslie appeared as Linda's stunt double in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day".

Leslie died in 2020 at the age of 63. During her life, she dedicated her life to take care of others as a nurse and caretaker. "Leslie was the consummate caretaker, and devoted her life to helping her children and the lives of others," her obituary read.

6. Rami Malek and Sami Malek

Rami Malek and Sami Malek

Rami Malek has a twin brother, Sami Malek, who has stayed away from the limelight, so people were surprised when the "Bohemian Rhapsody" star brought his brother to the Golden Globe Awards in 2019. While he is supportive of his brother's acting career, Sami chose to be a teacher instead.

Despite saying that they "don't look alike as much as we used to," Rami admitted that they used to use their uncanny likeness to their advantage. Like when Sami asked Rami to pretend to be him and recite a monologue from a Greek tragedy to get extra credit to pass a class when he was a student at UCLA.

7. Kiefer Sutherland and Rachel Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland and Rachel Sutherland

While Kiefer Sutherland is best known for his roles on "24" and "Designated Survivor" among others, his twin sister Rachel Sutherland opted to work behind the scenes in Hollywood. Rachel has worked as a post-production producer for projects like "Dark Matter" and a post-production supervisor for shows like "Burden of Truth".

Kiefer has said that he and his twin sister are "incredibly close." He once shared, "Being a twin taught me the value of having a companion. Every time I experienced something I could turn to my left and share it."

8. Ashton Kutcher and Michael Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Michael Kutcher

Out of other celebrities and their twins, Ashton Kutcher and Michael Kutcher may have the least in common. While Ashton was blessed to be born healthy and perfect, Michael has cerebral palsy and had a heart transplant when he was a teenager.

Ashton has often spoken lovingly about his brother, who has become an advocate for organ donation and disability rights. When accepting an award in 2017, the "That '70s Show" alum said that his brother's condition "taught me that loving people isn't a choice and that people aren't actually created equal."

9. Gisele Bundchen and Patricia Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen and Patricia Bundchen
Instagram

Both Gisele Bundchen and her twin sister Patricia Bundchen tried modelling as teens, but it was Gisele who found more success in the field. Though so, the two remain close, as the former Victoria's Secret Angel called her sibling "my best friend since the day we were born."

While their careers took them to different paths, Gisele and Patricia would end up teaming up for other projects. In 2011, they joined forces to launch Gisele Bundchen Intimates, a curated line of underwear. Since 2021, Patricia has also worked as Gisele's manager and spokesperson.

10. Vin Diesel and Paul Vincent

Vin Diesel and Paul Vincent
Facebook

Before Vin Diesel became close to his "Fast & Furious" co-star Paul Walker, he grew up together with his twin Paul Vincent. Being fraternal twins, Vin and Paul look a total opposite physically, with the latter keeping some hair and sporting facial hair.

Though Paul has been staying out from the spotlight, he works in the movie industry behind the scenes as a graphics producer. He was the producer behind the 1995 movie "Multi-Facial" among others and was involved in part of the "Fast & Furious" series as a sound producer.

