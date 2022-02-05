Maralee Nichols Brags About Getting Her Pre-Baby Weight Back After Giving Birth to Tristan's Son

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to her Instagram Story, the fitness model posts a gym selfie and video to show off her post-partum body in a cropped white bra and heather gray leggings.

AceShowbiz - Maralee Nichols has bounced back, nine weeks after giving birth to her child with Tristan Thompson. Making use of her Instagram account which is now set private, the fitness model has shown off her post-partum body.

On Friday, February 4, Maralee shared a gym selfie and video to celebrate getting her pre-baby weight back. In the photo, the mother of one showed off her flexibility as she sat on a mat with one of her legs sprawled back.

She also posted a boomerang of her twirling her hair while standing in front of a mirror. She held her phone with her other hand, keeping most of her face covered. She looked snatched as she flaunted her curves in a cropped white sports bra and a tight pair of heather gray leggings.

"Back to my pre-baby weight," Maralee reportedly captioned one of her posts, adding a laughing and sweating emoji. She also revealed that the photo and clip were taken "9 weeks postpartum."

Maralee's affair with Tristan came to light after she filed a paternity lawsuit against the NBA star back in December 2021. She claimed that she conceived her child after hooking up with the basketball player during his 30th birthday celebration in March.

Sharing her side of the story, Maralee told E! News that she never intended to make her pregnancy public. "I did not file any request for child support before our child was born," she noted, before revealing that she gave birth to her son on December 1.

Later in January, Tristan confirmed that the baby is his. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he said in a statement posted on his Story at the time. "I take full responsibility for my actions."

"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," the 30-year-old added.

The Canadian athlete then apologized to Khloe Kardashian, whom he was dating when he had an affair with Maralee. "Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think," he continued expressing his regret, before concluding his lengthy note, "Again, I am so incredibly sorry."