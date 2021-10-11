 
 

Watch Adele's Reaction When She's Asked Intimate Question About Her 'Body Count' on IG Live

Watch Adele's Reaction When She's Asked Intimate Question About Her 'Body Count' on IG Live
Instagram
Celebrity

Meanwhile, Twitter has a day after a fan asks the cheeky question to the British singer when she turns on her Instagram Live to play a snippet of her new song 'Easy on Me'.

  • Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - One of Adele's fans didn't get easy on her during her latest Instagram Live. Over the weekend, the British superstar hopped on the live feature of the photo-sharing platform ahead of the release of her new single "Easy on Me", but a fan stunned her with an intimate question.

During the live stream, the 33-year-old songstress was fielding questions about her upcoming album "30" and even played a snippet of her new song "Easy on Me". Then the fan in question wrote the cheeky question in the comments, asking what her "body count" is.

"Body count" is a slang for a number of people a person has slept with. Adele looked perplexed by the question, asking back, "What's my body count? What does that mean?" before choosing to leave it unanswered and moving to the next question.

  See also...

But leave it to Twitter to start a buzz over the unexpected question to their favorite star. "NOT SOMEONE ASKING ADELE WHAT HER BODY COUNT IS??? AND HER NOT KNOWING WHAT THAT IS I'M SCREAMING," one person reacted to the question.

Another commented, "I can't get over someone asking Adele what her body count is????? I am in bits." A third was left in disbelief, "Someone really asked Adele what her body count is, y'all are sick," while another found it hilarious as saying, "Why did they ask Adele what her body count is? I'm still crying about it."

Another social media user wondered, "Why somebody ask Adele about her body count and she said she don't know what that means oh my." Someone similarly suggested, "Adele knows what body count means but acting oblivious," while another claimed, "Mannnnnnnn she know EXACTLY what that mean and I love her for playin it off."

Another fan, meanwhile, asked, "No but what would you really benefit from knowing Adele's body count?"

You can share this post!

Kris Jenner and More Kar-Jenner Family Members React to Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' Gig

Diddy Leaves Flirty Comments on Yung Miami's New Thirst Trap Amid Joie Chavis Romance Rumors
Related Posts
Adele Thrills Fans With Snippet of New Single 'Easy On Me' on Instagram Live

Adele Thrills Fans With Snippet of New Single 'Easy On Me' on Instagram Live

Adele's 'Self-Redemption' Album Won't Have Any Duets

Adele's 'Self-Redemption' Album Won't Have Any Duets

Adele Credits Divorce for Helping Her 'Humanize' Her Own Parents

Adele Credits Divorce for Helping Her 'Humanize' Her Own Parents

Adele 'Lost the Plot' Before Filing for Divorce

Adele 'Lost the Plot' Before Filing for Divorce

Most Read
DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her
Celebrity

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Shannen Doherty Gets 'Written Off Immediately' After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty Gets 'Written Off Immediately' After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Tamar Braxton Suspected of Getting Her Face Done After Looking Different in New Videos

Tamar Braxton Suspected of Getting Her Face Done After Looking Different in New Videos

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen

Alex Rodriguez on Watching Him Getting Fed Popcorn by Ex Cameron Diaz: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

Alex Rodriguez on Watching Him Getting Fed Popcorn by Ex Cameron Diaz: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

Cardi B Accused Of Misleading the Court for Saying She Can't Appear in Trial Following Son's Birth

Cardi B Accused Of Misleading the Court for Saying She Can't Appear in Trial Following Son's Birth

Ciara Shares Pic of Russell Wilson in Hospital as He Needs Surgery for Finger Injury

Ciara Shares Pic of Russell Wilson in Hospital as He Needs Surgery for Finger Injury

'Basketball Wives' Alum Brittish Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Identity Theft Charges

'Basketball Wives' Alum Brittish Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Identity Theft Charges

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Geoffrey Paschel Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail for Kidnapping and Other Charges

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Geoffrey Paschel Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail for Kidnapping and Other Charges

Meghan Markle Praised as 'Amazing Leader' by David Furnish

Meghan Markle Praised as 'Amazing Leader' by David Furnish

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: People Underestimate How Good a Drummer Charlie Watts Was

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: People Underestimate How Good a Drummer Charlie Watts Was