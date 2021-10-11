Kris Jenner and More Kar-Jenner Family Members React to Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' Gig

WENN/Brian To TV

While hosting the latest episode of the NBC comedy sketch, Kim takes a jab at her estranged husband, Kanye West, her step-parent Caitlyn Jenner, her sisters and even Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

AceShowbiz - For her "Saturday Night Live" gig on Saturday, October 9, Kim Kardashian took plenty of digs at her family members. Following the episode, some of her family members took to social media to react to her mocking them on the NBC show and there seemed to be no bad blood despite the disses.

Kim's mom Kris Jenner, who made a cameo as herself in one of the skits, gushed over the SKIMS founder in a lengthy Instagram post. "I'm so so proud of my amazing daughter Kim!!! She absolutely crushed one of the hardest stand up gigs in the world!!!! She is an absolute ROCKSTAR and I'm so proud of this accomplishment!!!" so Kris wrote on Sunday alongside a video of Kim's closing speech.

"Not only was she beautiful, funny, outrageous and didn't take herself too seriously, but she took this on with such importance and focus. She was calm, kind, smart, funny, hilarious and vulnerable. She showed that she is always in on the joke and really knows how to be stunningly fabulous and knows how to make fun of herself at the same time. She did her monologue with the best mix of LOVE, vulnerability, self depreciation, humor, beauty, intelligence and kindness," her mom went on to rave.

Kris added, "Her work ethic is second to none. Always a team player and always including her family in everything she does. Wow. Kim, you nailed it!!!!! I am exploding with pride and excitement for the most amazing week. Thank you to Lorne Michaels for including Kim and Khloe and I in this epic show and for your kindness, generosity and for always treating us like family. Congratulations my Kim I love you so much my girl. Xo P. S . And who knew she could rap?! @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @nbcsnl."

Khloe Kardashian, who also appeared on the show in "The People's Kourt" sketch, also commented on Kim's gig. "Every single word you said is completely spot on! I am beaming with pride! What a show this was!" Kris wrote underneath Kris' post. "What a phenomenal show that we were blessed and fortunate enough to make a cameo on! Definitely something I will never forget for the rest of my life! Kimberly I am so incredibly proud of you!"

Also reacting to Kim's "SNL" gig was Kourtney Kardashian. "Ahhhhh! This is everything!" she wrote over a video of "The People’s Kourt" on TV. "@KimKardashian you killed SNL."

In her episode, Kim took a jab at her estranged husband, Kanye West, her step-parent Caitlyn Jenner, her sisters and even Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The episode also paid tribute to her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian.