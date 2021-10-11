 
 

Diddy Leaves Flirty Comments on Yung Miami's New Thirst Trap Amid Joie Chavis Romance Rumors

Diddy Leaves Flirty Comments on Yung Miami's New Thirst Trap Amid Joie Chavis Romance Rumors
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

The Bad Boy Records founder and the one-half of City Girls first sparked romance rumors after she posted sweet pictures of the two back in June which saw them holding hands.

  • Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - It looks like Sean "P. Diddy" Combs still has his eyes on Yung Miami amid rumors he's dating Joie Chavis. After the "Twekulator" raptress posted new thirs trap on social media, the "I'll Be Missing You" spitter couldn't help but leave flirty comments on it.

The 27-year-old femcee shared the sexy pictures on Instagram over the weekend. The snaps saw the City Girls star showing off her curves in a black bodysuit that she covered with a patterned short jacket. She also donned fishnet tights and a pair of black boots.

The post didn't go unnoticed by Diddy, who excitedly penned in the comment section, "AWWWW SH******T !!!!" adding flame and sunglasses face emojis. He also wrote in a separate comment, "SHAWTY WOP!!"

This came just around one month after Miami unfollowed Chavis. Miami took the move after the latter was caught on camera cozying up to the hip-hop mogul while on a romantic yacht vacation.

  See also...

In a photo surfacing online, Diddy and Chavis were seen kissing and cuddling on a couch. Another image, on the other hand, showed him lying on top of Future's ex and baby mama as she was relaxing on a lounge chair.

Diddy and Chavis have yet to confirm whether they are dating. However, Bow Wow, who is the father of Chavis' daughter, claimed that the two are an item. "I wanted to kill [Diddy]," he quipped during a September interview.

"Nah, I'm playing. [Joie and I] haven't really been in that place for probably thirteen years," Bow Wow added. "Really, that's a homegirl, my daughter's mom, so it's always gon' be respect. But don't think that I put a call in to talk to her about what the hell was going on."

Bow also divulged that he already spoke with Diddy. "And even me and dude, we spoke about it too. That's a conversation that I won't share but it was a good hour-and-fifteen-minute conversation on FaceTime," he shared.

As for Diddy and Miami, they sparked romance rumors after she shared some pictures of the two in June. In the images, they were holding hands while posing on the staircase. The pair dressed up to the nine for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas' star-studded 40th birthday.

You can share this post!

Watch Adele's Reaction When She's Asked Intimate Question About Her 'Body Count' on IG Live

'Captain America' Actress Deemed Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial for Murdering Mom
Related Posts
Diddy Calls Joie Chavis 'Queen' on Her Birthday After Bow Wow Confirmed Their Romance

Diddy Calls Joie Chavis 'Queen' on Her Birthday After Bow Wow Confirmed Their Romance

P. Diddy Challenges Dr. Dre to Verzuz Rap Battle and Turns Down Jermaine Dupri

P. Diddy Challenges Dr. Dre to Verzuz Rap Battle and Turns Down Jermaine Dupri

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Diddy Says He's Not 'Trolling' J.Lo's Reconciliation With Ben Affleck Despite Posting Throwback Pic

Diddy Says He's Not 'Trolling' J.Lo's Reconciliation With Ben Affleck Despite Posting Throwback Pic

Most Read
DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her
Celebrity

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Shannen Doherty Gets 'Written Off Immediately' After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty Gets 'Written Off Immediately' After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Tamar Braxton Suspected of Getting Her Face Done After Looking Different in New Videos

Tamar Braxton Suspected of Getting Her Face Done After Looking Different in New Videos

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen

Alex Rodriguez on Watching Him Getting Fed Popcorn by Ex Cameron Diaz: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

Alex Rodriguez on Watching Him Getting Fed Popcorn by Ex Cameron Diaz: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

Cardi B Accused Of Misleading the Court for Saying She Can't Appear in Trial Following Son's Birth

Cardi B Accused Of Misleading the Court for Saying She Can't Appear in Trial Following Son's Birth

Ciara Shares Pic of Russell Wilson in Hospital as He Needs Surgery for Finger Injury

Ciara Shares Pic of Russell Wilson in Hospital as He Needs Surgery for Finger Injury

'Basketball Wives' Alum Brittish Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Identity Theft Charges

'Basketball Wives' Alum Brittish Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Identity Theft Charges

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Geoffrey Paschel Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail for Kidnapping and Other Charges

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Geoffrey Paschel Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail for Kidnapping and Other Charges

Meghan Markle Praised as 'Amazing Leader' by David Furnish

Meghan Markle Praised as 'Amazing Leader' by David Furnish

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: People Underestimate How Good a Drummer Charlie Watts Was

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: People Underestimate How Good a Drummer Charlie Watts Was