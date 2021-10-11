Diddy Leaves Flirty Comments on Yung Miami's New Thirst Trap Amid Joie Chavis Romance Rumors

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The Bad Boy Records founder and the one-half of City Girls first sparked romance rumors after she posted sweet pictures of the two back in June which saw them holding hands.

AceShowbiz - It looks like Sean "P. Diddy" Combs still has his eyes on Yung Miami amid rumors he's dating Joie Chavis. After the "Twekulator" raptress posted new thirs trap on social media, the "I'll Be Missing You" spitter couldn't help but leave flirty comments on it.

The 27-year-old femcee shared the sexy pictures on Instagram over the weekend. The snaps saw the City Girls star showing off her curves in a black bodysuit that she covered with a patterned short jacket. She also donned fishnet tights and a pair of black boots.

The post didn't go unnoticed by Diddy, who excitedly penned in the comment section, "AWWWW SH******T !!!!" adding flame and sunglasses face emojis. He also wrote in a separate comment, "SHAWTY WOP!!"

This came just around one month after Miami unfollowed Chavis. Miami took the move after the latter was caught on camera cozying up to the hip-hop mogul while on a romantic yacht vacation.

In a photo surfacing online, Diddy and Chavis were seen kissing and cuddling on a couch. Another image, on the other hand, showed him lying on top of Future's ex and baby mama as she was relaxing on a lounge chair.

Diddy and Chavis have yet to confirm whether they are dating. However, Bow Wow, who is the father of Chavis' daughter, claimed that the two are an item. "I wanted to kill [Diddy]," he quipped during a September interview.

"Nah, I'm playing. [Joie and I] haven't really been in that place for probably thirteen years," Bow Wow added. "Really, that's a homegirl, my daughter's mom, so it's always gon' be respect. But don't think that I put a call in to talk to her about what the hell was going on."

Bow also divulged that he already spoke with Diddy. "And even me and dude, we spoke about it too. That's a conversation that I won't share but it was a good hour-and-fifteen-minute conversation on FaceTime," he shared.

As for Diddy and Miami, they sparked romance rumors after she shared some pictures of the two in June. In the images, they were holding hands while posing on the staircase. The pair dressed up to the nine for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas' star-studded 40th birthday.