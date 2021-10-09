 
 

Princess Love's 'Never Been Better' After Ray J Filed for Divorce Amid His Hospitalization

Princess Love's 'Never Been Better' After Ray J Filed for Divorce Amid His Hospitalization
Met at LAX, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star also shares an update on her estranged husband's condition while he's battling non-COVID pneumonia in the hospital.

AceShowbiz - Princess Love appears to be in good spirits amid her latest marital woe with Ray J. The reality star said she's doing better now after her estranged husband filed for divorce amid his hospitalization for pneumonia.

Princess, whose legal name is Princess Pilipina Love Norwood, was met at LAX while she was loading up to leave the airport on Friday, October 8. Asked by TMZ how she's doing after Ray's divorce filing, she responded, "Never been better."

The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star also gave a little update on her estranged husband's condition. She said Ray is "great," adding, "He's alive and well and he's... he's very near."

When asked if there's a chance of rekindling her romance with Ray, she said that she just focused on working right now. She added that she's honed in on "taking care of my kids" as she loaded them into the SUV. "They're my focus," so she claimed.

As for whether she will drop Ray's last name Norwood from her legal name once they're officially divorced, she insisted, "I'm Princess Love. I've always been Princess Love."

Ray filed for divorce from Princess earlier this week, just hours after he revealed that he's battling pneumonia. Prior to the divorce filing, he hinted at trouble in paradise as he declared that he is "separated and single" on his Instagram bio.

Princess previously filed for divorce Ray in May 2020. However, several months later it was reported that the two were working on saving their marriage. Confirming their reconciliation, Princess filed a dismissal of her divorce papers in March, with the "I Hit It First" spitter signing off on the papers.

As for Ray's medical issue, he was rushed to a Miami, Florida hospital on October 6 after having breathing issues. The "I Hit It First" singer was reportedly given "five COVID tests, all of which came back negative" and was eventually moved out of the hospital's Coronavirus wing.

On Thursday, his mother Sonja Norwood took to Instagram to give an update on his condition. "He's getting better. Praise God! Please continue to pray for our family," she wrote alongside a picture of a handwritten note that read, "Thank you!"

