Kelly Osbourne Splits From Cinematographer Boyfriend Erik Bragg After Dating for a Year
The filmmaker, who started dating the 'Fashion Police' alum last year amid COVID-19 quarantine, refuses to comment on the split, but he does say something about his ex.

  • Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne is single again. According to a new report, the "Fashion Police" alum and her cinematographer boyfriend Erik Bragg have called it quits after dating for a year. Us Weekly was the first to report the separation.

Erik refused to comment on the split. However, he told the outlet of the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, "Kelly rules. That's it. That's all."

Kelly started dating Erik last year amid COVID-19 quarantine. Kelly also addressed her relationship during her appearance on the "Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn" podcast in August 2020.

Without mentioning the name of her then-beau, "The Osbournes" alum said, "I'm just really happy with what it is." The British star revealed that at the time, they had yet to put label on their relationship. "Someone that I used to date and now we are hanging out again. I don't even know how to explain it. What it is, is perfect. I full-blown love him. That's all I'm saying," she explained.

"For the first time in my life, I can tell you what happiness is because I've never had it before," "The Masked Singer" alum added.

They then made their romance Instagram official in January as they shared a video on Instagram Story featuring washing his car. The clip also saw the TV personality sharing a few tips about washing cars.

"You want to make a balloon animal so every time you look at it, it looks like a frog," she said before explaining the correct way to store a hose after using it.

She also talked about how Erik helped her during her journey to her sobriety. "There's so much irony in this last relapse for me because I made it all the way through the pandemic, I made it all the way through," she explained in a June episode of "Red Table Talk". "I was at my boyfriend's house, and I was s**t-faced on his couch eating pizza, and he looked over at me and I felt the way he looked at me, and I was like, 'Oh no, I never want him to look at me like that again. Ever.' Like that didn't make me feel good. What am I doing?"

The actress concluded, "I only want to be the best version of myself, for my family and my boyfriend and my friends and I was not. I was the furthest thing away from that. I've never had a boyfriend who's supportive of me in that area before, and he is very communicative and incredible in that way. So it's really nice -- and my parents like him so that's also a positive."

