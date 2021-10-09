Dwayne Johnson 'Grateful' to Make His Rap Debut Through Tech N9ne's 'Face Off'

Music

In addition to the 49-year-old wrestler-turned-actor, the sixth track of Tech's new studio album 'ASIN9NE' features musical artists Joey Cool and King Iso.

Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson couldn't be happier after making his rap debut. Having been featured on Tech N9ne's "Face Off", which also features Joey Cool and King Iso, the "Jungle Cruise" actor said he's grateful for the collaboration.

Making use of Instagram, the wrestler-turned-actor shared a short version of its "Face Off" music video. "Grateful and humbled to make my rap debut with these hip hop kings as I was just trying to deliver a rhythm, flow, energy & intensity that didn't suck," he first wrote.

"Huge grateful shout to the hip hop community for all the luv & music fans for all your HYPE reactions," the 49-year-old added. "And finally, THANK YOU to my brother, the GOAT @therealtechn9ne for coming up with this big crazy idea of wanting me to drop some Rock gasoline bars on the fire with my #StrangeMusic USO's @TheRealKingIso @_joey_cool. We made the MF'n ANTHEM HYPE song."

In the music video, The Rock shows up as he rhymes on the closing verse. "It's about tribe, it's about power/ We stay hungry, we devour/ Put in the work, put in the hours and take what's ours/ Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin' with Strange/ I change the game so what's my muthaf**king name (Rock)," he raps.

The six-time WWE champion continues to surprise fans at the end of the clip, which was released on Friday, October 8. He reveals that it took him only one take to rap his verse.

When speaking about the collaboration, The Rock told Variety, "When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work. We're aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire. When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of 'Ballers', we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room."

"He said something that I really appreciated: basically, 'There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry,' " the husband of Lauren Hashian went on explaining. "I just love that."

While "Face Off" is The Rock's first rap song, this is not the first time he has appeared on a hip-hop track. Back in 2000, he made a cameo in Wyclef Jean's "It Doesn't Matter" music video.

"Face Off" is the sixth song on Tech's new album, "ASIN9NE". The 17-track album also features the likes of Lil Wayne, E-40, Snow Tha Product and Russ.