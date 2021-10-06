 
 

Ray J Clarifies Report of Him Being Hospitalized Alone in Miami With Pneumonia

Ray J Clarifies Report of Him Being Hospitalized Alone in Miami With Pneumonia
Celebrity

The 'One Wish' singer, however, doesn't offer more explanations about his condition and people are quick to speculate that he may have contracted COVID-19.

AceShowbiz - Ray J is reportedy hospitalized in a Miami hospital. According to Hollywood Unlocked, the "One Wish" singer has been hospitalized alone for pneumonia. However, the star was quick to clarify some information.

While he didn't deny that he's hospitalized, Ray J revealed in an Instagram comment that his family is with him. "God is good [thumbs up emoji]," he wrote. "Family with me - just can't be n here too much sickness."

In a separate comment, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star added, "I can't have visitors because they isolated they room been on my with my family everyday all day."

Ray J didn't offer more explanations about his condition but people were quick to speculate that he might have contracted COVID-19. "It's the covid restrictions," one user commented. Another person wrote, "It's probably COVID but the Florida governor instructed his public health personnel to downplay the COVID numbers. Some health officials in Florida have resigned in protest and blew the whistle on the scheme as a result."

That aside, Ray J recently appeared to hint that he and Princess Love split yet again. In addition to wiping his Instagram account clean, the musician changed his bio, in which he declared that he is "separated and single."

The two got married at Los Angeles' Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in August 2016 and shares 2 children together, 3-year-old daughter Melody Love and 1-year-old son Epik Ray. Princess filed for divorce. However, it was reported months later that they were working to save their marriage.

"We're in a good place right now," her shared back in February. "We're in Miami, we're gonna move down to Miami. I don't think we're going back to Los Angeles any time soon. We've been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it's given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we're taking it one day at a time."

