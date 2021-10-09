'90 Day Fiance' Alum Geoffrey Paschel Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail for Kidnapping and Other Charges

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star may have to spend the next 20 years behind bars after he is found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls following an incident with his ex-fiancee Kristen Wilson Chapman.

AceShowbiz - Geoffrey Paschel is facing up to 20 years in prison following an incident with his ex-fiancee Kristen Wilson Chapman. The former "90 Day Fiance" star is currently staying behind bars and awaiting the sentencing after he was convicted of multiple crimes.

On Friday, October 8, the Office of the District Attorney General Charme P. Allen in Knox County, Tennessee announced that the 44-year-old was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls during his two-day trial. The reality star's bond was revoked by judge Kyle Hixson. The case is scheduled for sentencing on December 3, 2021.

Paschel is facing between 12 and 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole due to his criminal history. His criminal record includes convictions for possession with intent to sell a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell Schedule II cocaine and federal drug trafficking.

Prosecutors told the jury that on June 9, 2019, police officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in a Knoxville home. "Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times," the Knox County District Attorney General's Office said in a statement. "She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim's cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence."

The statement continued, "The victim fled to a neighbor's house after Paschel fell asleep. Officers noted a large, raised bruise on the victim's forehead along with bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip. She was also diagnosed with a concussion." It's also said that "at trial, Paschel testified that the victim's bruises were self-inflicted, but the jury discredited his testimony and found him guilty-as-charged."

During the trial, his ex, Chapman, testified that she was abused by Paschel after they had dinner and drinks at a restaurant. After they returned home, she said that he "was beating" her. "He had me by the back of my head and was hitting my face into the floor and I was screaming for him to stop. From there, he dragged me up the stairs...he was dragging me by my head and by my hair," she admitted.

Chapman testified she later "blacked out" again. "The next thing I remember, I was in the corner of my kitchen and he was shoving me up against the wall and then he got me back down on the floor in the kitchen," she told the judges. "When I regained consciousness...I was sitting on the couch [in the living room] and my face was dripping blood down my chin and onto my couch and he was pacing, not saying anything, but just pacing behind the other end of my sectional, which had been overturned."

In his testimony, Paschel argued his relationship with Chapman in the night in question was "a little off," adding, "in any relationship, you have your ups and you have your downs." He further explained that they spent five hours together at a restaurant, during which they had cocktails, and then returned to her home, both of them "drunk." He also claimed that at that night, Chapman "aggressively" confronted him, "thinking that [he] was actually talking to another female out there."

Following the heated argument, Paschel said that Chapman later "ran smack into the door" and "bounced around the wall" while leaving the house. When she returned inside, she appeared with "blood coming out of her nose."