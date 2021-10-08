Scott Disick Is Ready for New Romance a Month After Amelia Hamlin Split

Instagram Celebrity

After the sudden split from his girlfriend following his Instagram DM drama involving Kourtney Kardashian, the 'Flip It Like Disick' alum is reported to be 'interested in putting himself back out there again and dating.'

Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick is apparently ready to start a new relationship. Just a month after going separate ways with Amelia Hamlin following his Instagram DM scandal involving Kourtney Kardashian, the former "Flip It Like Disick" star is reportedly "thinking about dating again."

A source close to the 38-year-old reality star told E! News that he has been spending time with his kids, 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign, and hanging out with friends. "It's the first time he's been single in a long time and he is taking it all in stride," the insider continued.

Offering more details, the so-called inside source claimed that Scott is "slowly thinking about dating again." The informant added, "He's met a few people, but nothing that has materialized into anything. He likes having someone in his life but is not in a rush."

The source also said that Scott remains focused on co-parenting with his ex Kourtney, with whom he shares his children. "He is really trying to put his feelings about Kourtney and [Travis Barker] aside and keep the peace with Kourtney," the insider continued. "He wants to be a good dad and have a healthy relationship with his kids," the source further explained, noting that it's "his priority right now."

A separate source told Entertainment Tonight that Scott "is interested in putting himself back out there again and dating." The source informed the outlet that the father of three "has a hard time being alone. He likes having some sort of female companionship, whether it's serious or not."

"Scott and Amelia are fully done, and she doesn't plan on going back to him," the so-called inside source went on to note. "She feels like she saw his true colors and realizes that he is not what she wants."

Scott and Amelia broke up in early September after Scott reportedly trash-talked Kourtney's romance with Travis in a private direct message to Younes Bendjima. Following the drama, Amelia was reportedly "annoyed by Scott [allegedly] DMing Younes about Kourtney, but she's not going to do anything about it and they're still together."

Following their separation, Scott reportedly reached out to Amelia in the hopes of reconciling. The self-proclaimed Lord was said to call the 20-year-old model "a few times" as he "does miss her a lot and regrets what went down in their final days of the relationship."

However, it's apparently too late for him to fix things. "Amelia is definitely done with him," a source claimed. After the daughter of Lisa Rinna rejected his attempt to reconcile, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum hit the unfollow button on his ex-girlfriend's Instagram page.