Boosie Badazz Claims Lil Nas X Keeps 'Trolling' the World Because People Accept Him
The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper, who has been a vocal critic of the openly gay singer/MC, also laughs at a possibility that the 22-year-old hip-hop star is not actually gay.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has doubled down on his criticism of Lil Nas X. The "Wipe Me Down" rapper, who has been a vocal critic of the openly gay singer/MC, claimed that the "Montero" artist keeps "trolling" the world because people accept him.

The 38-year-old offered his two cents in a recent interview with VladTV. "He's trolling, but it's what the world is accepting," he argued. "They're accepting it because you're taking girls' Instagrams for showing they nipples but you can let a man be pregnant?"

"You can let a man be pregnant and it's cool? With all these young boys watching? You can let a man be pregnant? On social media?" he further stressed. "But a woman can't show her nipples or her p***y print? Y'all better wake up. I'm woke."

Boosie and the host then laughed at T.K. Kirkland's statement in a previous interview, in which the comedian claimed that Lil Nas X is not actually gay. "I think Nas X is not gay," T.K. pointed out in his own chat with VladTV. "Some manager said, 'let's take advantage of this gay s**t and go get this money.' "

  See also...

"He doing everything he can, in five years from now he's gonna say, 'I tricked you all motherf**kers. I've been straight the whole time," T.K. added. "He got a family somewhere ain't kicking it."

As for Boosie, he said he's done with Lil Nas X because the latter's always "trolling" whenever Boosie lashed out at him. "I'm not f**kin' with that dude bro."

In September, Boosie called out the "Old Town Road" hitmaker for posting pregnancy photos. "NAS X WTF U JUST DONT STOP," he fumed. "I THINK HES GOING TO TURN AROUND N SUCK ONE OF HIS BACK GROUND DANCERS D**K ON NATIONAL TV #protectyours #godturninoverinhisgrave," Boosie fumed on Twitter.

Lil Nas X, however, played down Boosie's outrage. The 22-year-old star replied the latter's post with a photo of a note with "Sorry" written on it. He also took the opportunity to plug his album "Montero" by linking to a pre-order page, writing, "i apologized mr. boosie. i left a really detailed apology in the link below. welcometomontero.com."

