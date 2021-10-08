Justin Bieber Helps Diane Keaton Deal With Loss in 'Ghost' Music Video

Music

In the music video, which is directed by Colin Tilley, the 75-year-old Oscar-winning actress portrays the Canadian's crooner's grandmother, who is mourning the death of her spouse.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has teamed up with Diane Keaton for his "Ghost" music video. The visuals, which was released on Friday, October 8, sees the Canadian crooner helping the "Book Club" actress deal with loss.

In the Colin Tilley-directed clip, the 75-year-old Oscar winner stars as Justin's grandmother. The footage first opens with the two attending a funeral of the singer's on-screen grandfather.

Two years after the death of her husband, Diane is still mourning his passing. It prompts Justin to help her rediscover joy. The "Love Yourself" hitmaker then invites her to have fun at a bar, toast and dance together.

Diane is eventually able to move forward with her life. After scattering his late spouse's ashes at the beach, her on-screen grandson encourages her to date again.

"That if I can't be close to you, I'll settle for the ghost of you/ I miss you more than life," the husband of Hailey Baldwin sings in the chorus. "And if you can't be next to me, your memory is ecstasy/ I miss you more than life, I miss you more than life."

As for "The Young Pope" alum, she previously spoke out about her collaboration with Justin in a recent interview with Vogue. "He called me up and I said, 'yeah, sure,' " she recalled. "I thought the song was wonderful."

"This was just sheer fun," she said about her first acting in a music video. "All my life, I've been an actress and had lines, and sometimes I've gotten to loosen them up a little - but this was just completely loose and relaxed. Nobody ever [told me to do] anything, which made it so much fun."

"Ghost" is Justin's latest single from his sixth album, "Justice". He previously performed the track at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September. It marked his first performance since 2015.