 
 

Lin-Manuel Miranda Excites History Teacher With 'Absence Note' Video for an Atlanta Student

Lin-Manuel Miranda Excites History Teacher With 'Absence Note' Video for an Atlanta Student
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 'Hamilton' creator and star records a message for a teen's favorite teacher at Centennial High School after he had to skip class to hang out with the former.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lin-Manuel Miranda made an Atlanta, Georgia history teacher's day last week (ends October 1) when he sent her a cellphone video thanking her for allowing one of her students to skip class.

The "Hamilton" creator and star was hanging out with voting rights activist Tamara Stevens and her son, Luke, when the teen asked him to record a message for his favorite teacher at Centennial High School.

The video, in which Lin-Manuel states, "I'm sorry, he can't be in U.S. history class right now, but he is with me," has since gone viral.

"We're gonna go over Bill of Rights and anything you may be covering, right now," he relayed to teacher Ms. Rosner. "We cover a lot of it in about two-and-a-half hours in 'Hamilton', but we're gonna go over it in specifics now, so this is not lost time."

  See also...

Rosner responded with this overjoyed text, "OMG!! I AM FREAKING OUT DURING THE TEST AND I CAN'T SCREAM. Tell him I just saw the show for the first time and I love it! I am so happy right now!"

Tamara shared the clip via her Twitter account on Thursday, September 30. Along with it, she tweeted, "When my son told his US History teacher that he wasn't gonna be in class yesterday because @Lin_Manuel was having lunch at our home, she didn't believe him. She does now! @FultonCoSchools @The_CHSKnights."

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Message to History Teacher

Lin-Manuel Miranda sent a message to a history teacher.

Minutes later, Tamara let out a screenshot of Rosner's text response in a tweet that simply read, "Ms. Rosner is a very happy US History teacher now!"

You can share this post!

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations
Related Posts
Lin-Manuel Miranda Remembers Nick Cordero at Opening of COVID Vaccination Center on Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda Remembers Nick Cordero at Opening of COVID Vaccination Center on Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan to Celebrate Latinos in Broadway Benefit Show

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan to Celebrate Latinos in Broadway Benefit Show

Lin-Manuel Miranda Regrets Not Speaking Out About Racial Injustice in U.S.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Regrets Not Speaking Out About Racial Injustice in U.S.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Broadway Stars Slam CBS for Replacing Tony Awards With 'Grease' Sing-Along

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Broadway Stars Slam CBS for Replacing Tony Awards With 'Grease' Sing-Along

Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'

Celebrities Practicing Unconventional Relationships

Celebrities Practicing Unconventional Relationships

Dave Grohl Calls Piano Lesson Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Crazy Full-Circle Moment

Dave Grohl Calls Piano Lesson Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Crazy Full-Circle Moment

Bob Geldof Surprised by Family and Friends on 70th Birthday

Bob Geldof Surprised by Family and Friends on 70th Birthday