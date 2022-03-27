Lin-Manuel Miranda to Skip 2022 Oscars as His Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

WENN Movie

The 'Hamilton' star's father, Luis Antonio Miranda Jr., also announces Vanessa Nadal's COVID diagnosis by sharing a photo of him, his son and 'tick, tick...Boom!' leading man Andrew Garfield.

AceShowbiz - Lin-Manuel Miranda will not be attending the 2022 Academy Awards. On Saturday, March 26, the "Hamilton" star announced that he will skip the 94th Oscars as his wife Vanessa Nadal tested positive for COVID-19 following their arrival in Hollywood.

The 42-year-old revealed his wife's diagnosis on his Twitter account. "Made it to Hollywood … This weekend, my wife tested [positive] for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night," he penned.

"Cheering for my Tick, Tick...Boom! and Encanto families with my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM," he concluded his post.

Also sharing the news was Lin-Manuel's father, Luis Antonio Miranda Jr., on his Instagram page. Sharing a photo of him, his son and "tick, tick...Boom!" leading man Andrew Garfield, Luis penned, "After an awards season of coming to LA every week, Lin-Manuel and the family will be skipping The Oscars."

"Vanessa tested Covid+ and though the rest of us tested negative, as we say in Spanish - mas vale precaver, que tener que remediar," the chairperson of Viva Broadway continued. "We will all be together in LA but watching it on TV."

Lin-Manuel's directorial debut "tick, tick...Boom!" scored two nominations at this year's ceremony. The playwright himself also received a nod as "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" is up for Best Original Song. Sebastian Yatra has been tapped to perform the track on Sunday, March 27.

Another tune to be performed at the annual event is "We Don't Talk About Bruno". Becky G and Luis Fonsi will sing the song along with the "Encanto" cast, including Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero.

Other stars to take the stage of Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Sunday are Beyonce Knowles, who will perform "Be Alive" from the "King Richard", as well as Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, who will deliver "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name. Reba McEntire, in the meantime, will sing "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days".