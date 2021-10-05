 
 

John Legend Signs On As Producing Team of The Temptations Musical

About his involvement with 'Ain't Too Proud', the 'All of Me' hitmaker says that it is a Broadway production he loves and a story he wants to help share.

AceShowbiz - Tony Award winner John Legend has signed on as a partner for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations" ahead of the musical's return to Broadway.

The production, about the career and music of the Motown legends, is currently in rehearsals for its return to the Imperial Theatre on October 16 - and it has a new man behind the scenes.

During the "Broadway's Back!" TV special last month (September 2021), Legend performed with the "Ain't Too Proud" cast, and now he's backing the show.

"Performing with this incredible cast is a memory I'll always cherish," Legend said in a statement on Monday, October 4. "The Temptations' music is core to my own musical upbringing and is an integral part of America's cultural heartbeat. This is a musical I love and a story I want to help share."

"In this pivotal time, it's so important that we support and maintain Broadway, an essential part of the soul of New York and the entire nation. I'm honored to be a part of the 'Ain't Too Proud' team and the return of Broadway."

In their own statement, "Ain't Too Proud" producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce said, "At the Broadway's 'Back!' special, John unofficially joined the 'Ain't Too Proud' family. Today we make it official."

"We have enormous admiration and respect for John [and his producing partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious] and are thrilled they have joined our team! They have a deep love and appreciation for 'The Temptations', their extraordinary body of music, and their cultural significance, which will be a wonderful thing for 'Ain't Too Proud' as we re-open on Broadway on October 16 and then, in December, begin our first national tour across the country."

The production, which features R&B hits like "My Girl" and "Just My Imagination", originally opened in 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

