 
 

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan to Celebrate Latinos in Broadway Benefit Show

The 'Hamilton' creator and the 'Conga' hitmaker have been confirmed to take part in the upcoming star-studded charity event 'Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices'.

  • Aug 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan are among the top acts gathering to celebrate Latinos in theatre at "Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices".

West Side Story legend Chita Rivera and Mexican pop icon Thalia, who produced 2018 play "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical", are also booked as headline acts for the upcoming digital benefit concert.

Bosses behind the show, to be directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, aim to celebrate the history and achievements of Latino theatre stars while also focusing on Hispanic representation, inclusion and diversity.

"It's going to celebrate the past," Sergio tells the Associated Press of the show. "It's going to pay attention to the present and look to the future."

The online event will also feature snapshots of Broadway-bound musicals and plays from Latin stars, including a peek at John Leguizamo's latest work, "Kiss My Aztec".

Andrea Burns, star of 2005 Tony Award-winning Latinx musical "In the Heights", will host "Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices."

The concert will be broadcast on Playbill.com, Playbill's YouTube Channel, and on The Broadway League's Viva.Broadway website on 1 October (20), with proceeds from the function benefitting the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bridges charities.

