 
 

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations
Instagram
Celebrity

Now that the former couple's oldest daughter Sami has moved in with the former 'Two and a Half Men' star, he no longer has to pay his ex-wife child support.

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Charlie Sheen has one less financial liability toward his ex Denise Richards. The actor has officially cut his ex-wife of child support after their eldest daughter Sami moved in with him, following her abusive household claims.

On Monday, October 4, the "Anger Management" alum's request to stop paying Denise child support was granted by a judge. The 56-year-old actor filed a request for an order to change the exes' child support arrangement in December 2019. During the court hearing, judge Alexander Giza noted that the actress did not file any opposition paperwork.

Speaking to Us Weekly outside the courthouse after the ruling, Charlie said, "I think what transpired today is extremely fair." The "Platoon" star, who appeared to be in good spirits, added, "It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness."

  See also...

Charlie attended the hearing with his attorney Gregory Pedrick, who asked the judge to order "zero child support" for Denise because his client has had full custody the exes' two daughters since April this year. The attorney went on claiming that the former "Two and a Half Men" star was overpaying monthly in child support, but his client chose not to recoup the funds.

The judge's order comes less than a month after the former spouses' eldest daughter Sami made a shocking allegation against her mother on TikTok. In videos posted on his page which she has since set as private, the 17-year-old girl claimed she was "trapped in an abusive household" when living with her mother.

"(I) hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc...," she confessed, before adding in a happier video, "now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school." Charlie then confirmed that Sami has moved in with him amid the drama.

Meanwhile, a source said that Denise was "saddened" by Sami's allegation. "Denise is just like any other divorce parent dealing with a rebellious teenage daughter," the so-called insider claimed, with a second source arguing that the "Starship Troopers" star just wanted her girls to have "boundaries."

You can share this post!

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Jake Gyllenhaal Ready to Get Married After Red Carpet Debut With Jeanne Cadieu
Related Posts
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims

Charlie Sheen Regrets Not Going to Rehab During 2011 Meltdown

Charlie Sheen Regrets Not Going to Rehab During 2011 Meltdown

Charlie Sheen Pokes Fun at Conchata Ferrell's 'Two and a Half Men' Character in Sweet Tribute

Charlie Sheen Pokes Fun at Conchata Ferrell's 'Two and a Half Men' Character in Sweet Tribute

Charlie Sheen Celebrates Fourth of July by Revealing He Quit Smoking A Year Earlier

Charlie Sheen Celebrates Fourth of July by Revealing He Quit Smoking A Year Earlier

Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'

Celebrities Practicing Unconventional Relationships

Celebrities Practicing Unconventional Relationships

Dave Grohl Calls Piano Lesson Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Crazy Full-Circle Moment

Dave Grohl Calls Piano Lesson Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Crazy Full-Circle Moment

Bob Geldof Surprised by Family and Friends on 70th Birthday

Bob Geldof Surprised by Family and Friends on 70th Birthday