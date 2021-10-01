Pete Doherty Gets Married After Confirming Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The Libertines frontman has become a married man only a few days after confirming that he popped the big question to his Puta Madres bandmate Katia De Vidas.

AceShowbiz - Rocker and poet Pete Doherty has tied the knot, two days after confirming his engagement to bandmate Katia De Vidas.

The pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony that was so hush-hush, even one of the bride's cousins didn't know about the nuptials.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (30Sep21), Julia Mallet shared a photo of the bride in a white gown with the caption, "When you find out your cousin got married over night!! Congratulations Katia and Pete Doherty!!"

A relative of the bride reveals Pete Doherty's secret wedding

The engagement was also revealed on social media after de Vidas was spotted wearing a new ring in an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, a representative for the former Libertines singer confirmed that he and Katia, who have been together since 2012, had been engaged "for a while."

On the same day, Doherty also revealed he was over two years sober after kicking his heroin habit in an interview with BBC Scotland.

"I'm in recovery, I suppose," he said. "I'm two and a half years clean of heroin, which is a big deal for me and, yeah, I'm ticking along writing music."

Doherty's past loves include model Kate Moss and late singer Amy Winehouse, while he shares an 18-year-old son, Astile, with another ex, Lisa Moorish, and a nine-year-old daughter, Aisling, from his relationship with model Lindi Hingston.

Pete and his new bride are bandmates in Peter Doherty and the Puta Madres.