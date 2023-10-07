 

Pete Doherty 'Fascinated' by Strong Sense of Belonging in Crack Dens

Pete Doherty 'Fascinated' by Strong Sense of Belonging in Crack Dens
Instagram
Celebrity

The Libertines lead singer discusses his struggle with drug addiction and admits he was attracted by the 'feeling of belonging' he found among fellow addicts.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Doherty found a "feeling of belonging" in crack dens. The Libertines frontman struggled with drug addiction for years but has been clean since 2020 and he admitted he was always "fascinated" by the sense of community he found amongst those with similar struggles.

"For all the dark sides of [addiction], there was a feeling of surviving - or not surviving - outside of that system that just fascinated me," he told ES magazine.

"And for those few hours in a crack den, anywhere in the world, it didn't matter where you were, you'd find your people. It's like being interested in anything. Like cyclists - you go anywhere in the world and you find people who are interested in cycling and who know the best places to cycle."

  Editors' Pick

"That feeling of belonging. I used to get a strong feeling of that - not just among addicts and not just among musicians, but then musicians who were addicts as well were even more of a specific environment. It wasn't just a case of finding drugs and taking drugs; you had to create something as well."

These days, Pete, 44, lives a quiet life in France with wife Katia de Vidas and their three-month-old daughter Billie May and finds London too much to cope with now. He said, "I get overstimulated now when I'm in London. Even just the most common-or-garden pub on the high street, it's like going to Disneyland."

"When I'm back in England doing shows, I'm a very different person to who I was. There's these things they've got now called sound checks, where you turn up and you have a little run through the songs - they're incredible! I'd never heard of them before! Before, I'd do the shows - mostly - but it seemed to always centre around finding and then using drugs, and the show was secondary. Everything's just a lot less stressful now."

But good living in France has also taken a toll on the rocker's health. He said, "I have seen a liver doctor who says I need to change my diet - too much cheese, too much milk. But the cheese is so good, that's part of the reason I stay here… It's a cholesterol and diabetes thing now, but there are tablets, it makes a big difference."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Related Posts
Pete Doherty Announces Name of Newborn Baby Girl

Pete Doherty Announces Name of Newborn Baby Girl

Pete Doherty Welcomes His Third Child

Pete Doherty Welcomes His Third Child

Pete Doherty Lived in haunted House Where Ghosts Loved to Party All Night

Pete Doherty Lived in haunted House Where Ghosts Loved to Party All Night

Pete Doherty Allegedly Expecting Baby No. 3

Pete Doherty Allegedly Expecting Baby No. 3

Latest News
Lala Kent Applauds Ariana Madix for 'Thriving' Following Tom Sandoval Drama
  • Oct 07, 2023

Lala Kent Applauds Ariana Madix for 'Thriving' Following Tom Sandoval Drama

Pete Doherty 'Fascinated' by Strong Sense of Belonging in Crack Dens
  • Oct 07, 2023

Pete Doherty 'Fascinated' by Strong Sense of Belonging in Crack Dens

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing
  • Oct 07, 2023

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

'Labyrinth 2' Director Addresses Lack of Update on the Project: 'It's Tough Nut to Crack'
  • Oct 07, 2023

'Labyrinth 2' Director Addresses Lack of Update on the Project: 'It's Tough Nut to Crack'

Pamela Anderson Too Distraught to Watch Her Documentary
  • Oct 07, 2023

Pamela Anderson Too Distraught to Watch Her Documentary

Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes He Would Have Made a 'Great' U.S. President
  • Oct 07, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes He Would Have Made a 'Great' U.S. President

Most Read
Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage
Celebrity

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Skimpy Red Tank Top in New Sultry Selfie

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Shocking Bodycam Footage Shows Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Childish War

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Leaves Jordyn Woods Feeling 'Snubbed' for Skipping Her Birthday Party

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults

Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him

Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him