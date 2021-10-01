 
 

Gloria Estefan Reveals Molestation by Family Member When Sitting Down With Clare Crawley

The 'Conga' singer opens up about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of a relative when she was a child after her talk show guest revealed she was abused by a priest.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Gloria Estefan has stunned fans by revealing she was sexually abused by a family member at the age of nine.

The 64-year-old shared her dark secret on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk: The Estefans", revealing she was molested at music school.

"Ninety-three per cent of abused children know and trust their abusers," she said during a segment on child molestation, "and I know this because I was one of them."

The big reveal came up as "The Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley told Gloria, her daughter, and niece - who co-host the show - about how she was abused by a priest.

"I wanted to deal with this subject matter because it is so important to try to prevent," the singer explained. "I also did not want to sit here quietly while you share and are brave."

The "Miami Sound Machine" star went on to explain a distant relative had exploited her mother's trust and molested her.

"You've waited for this moment a long time," her niece, Lili, said, prompting Gloria to respond, "I have."

"He was family, but not close family," she continued. "He was in a position of power because my mother had put me in his music school and he immediately started telling her how talented I was and how I needed special attention, and she felt lucky that he was focusing this kind of attention on me."

She might only have been nine at the time, but she knew what the unnamed relative was doing was wrong.

"I told him, 'This cannot happen, you cannot do this,' " she recalled. "He goes, 'Your father's in Vietnam, your mother's alone and I will kill her if you tell her.' I knew the man was insane and that's why I thought he might actually hurt my mother."

The singer eventually told her mother about the abuse and she informed the police, who advised her not to press charges.

