Donald Trump Loses Attempt to Dismiss Eddy Grant's Lawsuit

WENN/Instagram Music

The former President of the United States has lost his bid to toss a legal complaint filed by the 'Electric Avenue' star over the use of his song during political campaign.

Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former U.S. leader Donald Trump has lost his bid to toss a lawsuit filed by Eddy Grant about his use of one of the reggae star's hits to promote his presidency.

Grant sued Trump over his use of 1983 hit "Electric Avenue", which featured in an online ad during the property tycoon's unsuccessful re-election campaign and poked fun at his rival Joe Biden.

Trump's lawyers served up a motion to dismiss, claiming, "Here, a reasonable observer would perceive that the Animation (in the ad) uses the Song for a comedic, political purpose - a different and transformed purpose from that of the original Song."

But U.S. District Court Judge John Koeltl has disagreed, insisting the case revolves around the "wholesale copying of music to accompany a political campaign ad."

"While it is true that the animation is partisan political commentary and the song apparently is not, the inquiry does not focus exclusively on the character of the animation; rather, it focuses on the character of the animation's use of Grant's song," the judge's new ruling reads, agreeing that the singer met his burden in pleading harm.

A trial can now move forward unless Trump agrees to settle.

Other musicians who also banned the Republican politician from using their music for his campaign included Adele, Steven Tyler, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Neil Young, Panic at the Disco, Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Queen, Prince, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, and Tom Petty.