Marcia Cross Mourning Death of Her Father

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Desperate Housewives' actress pays a heartfelt tribute to her father Mark as the patriarch passes away at the age of 98 following a struggle with illness.

Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Marcia Cross remembered her father Mark as an "incomparable human" in a heartfelt tribute following his death, aged 98.

The former "Desperate Housewives" star shared the tragic news on her Instagram page on Sunday (26Sep21), posting a picture of herself and her dad smiling as they danced together.

"Mark J Cross 1923-2021," she wrote. "Incomparable Human. My Father. And my first and longest love."

Laura Leighton, Kelly Rutherford, Kyle MacLachlan, and Mary McCormack were among Marcia's famous friends sending their condolences in the comments on the post.

An obituary in the Community Advocate newspaper revealed that Mark passed away after a "short illness," with his wife and daughters by his bedside.

The tribute picture shared by Marcia was taken from her wedding day. Back in 2019, she posted the same photo and explained, "One of the happiest moments of my life. Dancing with my father, probably the kindest person I will ever know, on my wedding. #blessed #happyfathersday2019."

In a previous interview, the actress credited her parents for their role in her success, "What I am truly most grateful for is my parents' support in my decision to go to The Juilliard School. I have marveled many times at them paying for an education that must have seemed like a pie in the sky dream. Once upon a time I took for granted the time, money and love that was so easily given to me growing up, but never as an adult. They are inherently generous in every way and I have the deepest love and the greatest respect for them."