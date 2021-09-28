Melanie Fiona 'Shattered' by Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin's Death

Instagram Celebrity

According to a statement shared on her social media account, Andrea, who wrote songs for Melanie, Leona Lewis, Sean Kingston and Toni Braxton, passed away at the age of 49.

AceShowbiz - Melanie Fiona was "shattered" by Andrea Martin (II)'s passing. Upon learning the R&B singer/songwriter had died at the age of 49, the "It Kills Me" songstress was quick to express her heartbreak over the sudden loss.



Making use of Instagram on Monday, September 27, Melanie let out some pictures and videos of herself and her late pal. "I am shattered over this. I don't think I'll ever find the words or write the song to express how much you mean to me. You took me under your wing and were infinitely generous with your time and your gifts," she first wrote.

"Every session, car ride, visit and phone call was filled with laughter and wisdom. You were my musical mentor, my friend, a creative genius, a loving mother, a LEGEND," the Canadian native continued. "Anyone who knew you is blessed to experience your greatness. We had more to do, but I am eternally grateful for every ounce of magic we made."

"Thank you for pouring into me the way you did. You made me better than I knew I could be. I will miss you forever. You are 1 of 1. Music won't ever be the same without you. All the flowers for you," she concluded her tribute. "I Love You @andreamartinmusic."

Andrea's death was confirmed via a statement shared on her Instagram Story. "Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as 'Annie,' " the statement read. "Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime."

"We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time. Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time, Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements," the message continued. "Forever a legend. April 14 - September 27." The cause of Andrea's death has yet to be revealed.

Andrea was best known for writing some hit songs, including Melanie's "Give It To Me Right", En Vogue's "Don't Let Go", Monica's "Before You Walk Out of My Life", Angie Stone's "Wish I Didn't Miss You" as well as SWV's "You're the One." She also wrote songs for Leona Lewis, Sean Kingston, Toni Braxton, Fantasia Barrino and Jennifer Hudson.

Aside from songwriting, Martin was a talented singer. The late artist released her debut album "The Best of Me" in 1998 under Sony's Arista Records.