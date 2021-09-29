 
 

Bethenny Frankel Reacts to Backlash Over Her 'Transphobic' Comments on Podcast

On her podcast, the former Bravo personality talks about her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn, in addition to sharing shared a summer camp story in which a transgender child went to an all-girls camp.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel came under fire over her "transphobic" comments she made on her "Just JB" podcast. In a new episode of her podcast, the former "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum discussed pronouns and gender identity.

As she talked about her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn, Bethenny said, "We have to go into the fact that I did a Zoom for my daughter's school and [had] the pronouns conversation with each teacher, each parent, each child." She added, "And my daughter says in school, too, that everybody has to say their pronouns."

"And my daughter didn't even know what hers were … [She said], 'I know what I am or what I think I am, but I have never said it out loud. It hasn't come up for me.' So she said she didn't know," the Skinnygirl founder continued.

Bethenny then shared a summer camp story in which a transgender child went to an all-girls camp. "It's an all-girls camp and a person with a penis, who identifies as being a girl, went to the camp and was in the bunk with the girls. And the girls saw her -- because it's her, because it's a male anatomy but identifying as a woman -- so the other girls saw a penis. They're 9, 10 years old, so the parents obviously weren't that happy," she recounted. Bethenny also noted that the said child was "making out with a lot of different girls at the camp."

The reality TV star also mentioned that she would not let her daughter to share a bed with a transgender child. "But she also hasn't seen a penis. So, in a camp, she'd see girl parts so I think these conversations are also fluid," she divulged. "It's an interesting conversation about a girl, female anatomy being in a male anatomy bunk or vice versa. OK?"

Following the backlash over her comments, Bethenny appeared to defend herself. On Monday, September 7, she wrote on Twitter, "Ok I'm going to attempt sleep. My new book cover shoot is in the am & @PageSix says I'm transphobic so it must be true…or listen to @justbpodcast & decide for yourself. Gotta sell papers. #donthatetheplayerhatethegame."

