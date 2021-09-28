'Catfish' Host Nev Schulman Welcomes Baby No. 3 While Ben Adams Is First-Time Dad

Instagram Celebrity

The host of the MTV documentary TV show has welcomed a baby boy with wife Laura while AI star Ben Adams and fiancee Sara have become first-time parents to a daughter.

AceShowbiz - "Catfish" star Nev Schulman is a dad again.

The reality TV favourite and his wife, Laura Perlongo, welcomed their third child just in time for dad's 37th birthday on Sunday (26Sep21).

The "Catfish" host shared the happy news in an Instagram video on Saturday, revealing the newborn's name, Cy.

"Happy birthday little man," Nev gushed as he showed off Cy in his hospital bassinet.

He also shared a photo of himself cuddling his son on his birthday, adding, "best birthday present EVER. Thank you @lauraperlongo for making my life so full and magical."

Perlongo shared the news to her own Instagram page by posting a photo of herself holding the baby.

Schulman and Perlongo, who wed in 2017, announced they were expecting again in April.

They are also parents to two-year-old Beau Bobby Bruce and daughter Cleo James, who was born in 2016.

Meanwhile, A1 heartthrob Ben Adams has also become a father. The baby is his first child.

The singer and fiancee Sara Skjoldnes welcomed a baby girl into the world on Saturday (25Sep21), with Ben informing fans of their new arrival in a post on his Instagram page.

"Meet Skylar Skjoldnes Adams. Arrived on 25/09/21 at 20.41 (due date) and she slept next to me most of the night. Amazing," he wrote alongside a picture of himself lying next to his daughter.

Ben also shared a picture of himself and Sara, and wrote, "In awe of (Sara) (and every other woman that has gone through childbirth tbh)……thank goodness I didn't have to do that! and yes I cut the umbilical chord, and no I didn't eat the placenta #rikshospitalet."

The couple - which lives in Oslo, Norway - was due to walk down the aisle in August 2020 but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, had to postpone the ceremony.

Ben - who rose to fame as a member of the boy band in 1998 - popped the question in 2019, after a decade of dating the Norwegian model.