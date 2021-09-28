'The View' Producer Apologizes to Hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin for False Positive Covid Tests

ABC TV

The two television co-hosts have been cleared to return to the set of the ABC daytime show as producer describes their positive Covid-19 tests as 'mistakes.'

AceShowbiz - The co-hosts of Whoopi Goldberg's hit daytime show "The View", who were pulled off set during a COVID scare last week (24Sep21), have been cleared to return.

Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were told to leave the stage just before a live interview with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday.

Co-host Joy Behar explained the situation to viewers and audience members following a period of confusion on set, and Harris was rushed off to an isolated area of the TV studio, where she conducted her interview remotely.

But Hostin and Navarro were cleared to return to "The View" over the weekend after what was called false positive COVID-19 tests.

On Monday's (27Sep21) show, Hostin and Navarro detailed the set drama.

"It was really uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on, before they were verified, before I was tested again and again," Hostin said. "And there were real-life ramifications when things like that happen."

She revealed her husband, a surgeon, had to be pulled out of the operating room "because God forbid he's operating on someone and he's COVID positive." Officials at her child's school also had to be notified, and her parents had to be tested.

Emotional Hostin added, "These are the sorts of real-life things that were happening, and for me it was particularly triggering, because not too long ago I delivered the eulogy at my in-law's funeral. So you could imagine how I felt, thinking I could possibly be COVID positive, and my family could experience another loss, a loss that I don't think my husband could handle."

"So I was relieved to say the least to find out that I was COVID negative, and I always was assured by the fact that I am fully vaccinated. And so even if I were COVID positive, I was convinced that I would likely be OK."

Meanwhile, part-time host Navarro said that she was "flabbergasted" to learn of the initial positive result, adding, "My first thought was, 'Oh my God', because I have just spent the day with Kamala Harris' sister, niece and brother-in-law, so I am thinking, 'I'm Typhoid Mary and I'm going to wipe out the entire Harris family in one week, so I have to call them immediately.' "

Meanwhile, Brian Teta, the executive producer of "The View", apologised to Hostin and Navarro, stating, "It was unfortunate that mistakes were made but I can confidently say that we have very rigorous safety protocols, that everyone is regularly tested, and I am just so relieved that you guys are healthy, that everyone is healthy, and nobody was ever in danger."