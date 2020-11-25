 
 

Nev Schulman Opens Up About His 'Scary' Battle With Covid-19 in March

Nev Schulman Opens Up About His 'Scary' Battle With Covid-19 in March
WENN
Celebrity

The latest 'Dancing with the Stars' runner-up reveals both he and wife Laura Perlongo contracted the deadly coronavirus at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nev Schulman has revealed he and his wife Laura Perlongo both battled Covid-19 in March (20).

The "Catfish" star opened up about his and his spouse's battle with the coronavirus in a post on Instagram, as he shared the parents were "terrified" their children - Cleo and Beau - would catch it too.

"It was really scary as there was so little information available and we were terrified that our kids would get sick too," he said. "For over three weeks, my constant fatigue, headaches and difficulty breathing was awful and the stress of wondering if my symptoms would worsen was horrifying."

  See also...

"Thank God my condition improved and our kids didn't get sick and we were able to safely quarantine. With all the fear, uncertainty, and unrest that has followed its been a roller coaster of emotions for all of us. It's hard to believe that despite all that, my year is ending with one of the most positive and amazing experiences of my life. I am so blessed that I have my family and that we have our health."

Asked why he decided to go public with his health battle, Nev explained to Entertainment Tonight that "it just served as a really appropriate metaphor: how some things cannot be great and going poorly, but then an amazing opportunity will strike."

"Despite the tragedy of Covid, of course, in this pandemic, not filming Catfish on the road oddly opened up an opportunity for me to be in one place and be on the show (Dancing With the Stars). I am so grateful, and I just feel like that was something I wanted to share."

Nev missed out on the Mirrorball Trophy on Monday's "Dancing With the Stars" finale - with "The Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe emerging victorious.

You can share this post!

Ronan Keating to Undergo Vasectomy After Welcoming Baby No. 5

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Expecting First Child
Related Posts
'Catfish' Host and Michael Lohan Confirm Dina's Secret Boyfriend Is Legit

'Catfish' Host and Michael Lohan Confirm Dina's Secret Boyfriend Is Legit

Nev Schulman Got Shingles Due to Stress From Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Nev Schulman Got Shingles Due to Stress From Sexual Misconduct Allegations

'Catfish' Host Nev Schulman Is Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Denies Allegations

'Catfish' Host Nev Schulman Is Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Denies Allegations

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black