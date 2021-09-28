 
 

McFly's Tom Fletcher Diagnosed With Covid After 'Strictly Come Dancing' Debut

The singer and his professional dancing partner Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19 and won't be able to perform in the next episode of the TV show.

AceShowbiz - McFly star Tom Fletcher will miss next week's (02Oct21) "Strictly Come Dancing" after testing positive for COVID-19.

Both Tom and his professional partner Amy Dowden tested positive for the coronavirus and will be isolating for the next 10 days, in line with U.K. government guidelines.

News of Tom's illness was first reported by the band's Instagram account, with a statement reading, "Unfortunately Tom is unwell and won't be onstage with us tonight in Glasgow. Tom sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won't see tonight. The show will still be going ahead, we're looking forward to seeing you all and need you guys to sing extra loud for us tonight!"

They added, "Further to our last message we can now confirm that Tom has tested positive for Covid-19. He is now self isolating and following the latest government guidelines. Please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery. (sic)"

In a message on her Instagram page, Amy wrote, "Unfortunately @tomfletcher and I have tested positive for Covid-19. I'm not suffering any symptoms but am now isolating at home. I have no doubt that over the next 10 days my mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas ready to get back on the strictly dance floor for the live show in week 3! Thank you for all of the support and good luck to all of the couples this week. I will be cheering you all on! @bbcstrictly. (sic)"

Tom added in a comment on Amy's post that they will have to "pull something special out of the bag for week three."

The "All About You" star had made his dancing debut on the British TV show on Saturday night, when he and Amy earned 21 points out of a possible 40 from the judges for their Cha Cha Cha.

