 
 

Jada Pinkett Smith Tears Up as George Clooney, Kerry Washington and More Wish Her Happy Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith Tears Up as George Clooney, Kerry Washington and More Wish Her Happy Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Red Table Talk' host is overwhelmed with emotions on a new episode of her Facebook show as celebrity pals pay tribute to her to mark her 50th birthday.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith was a teary mess during her 50th birthday surprise show on "Red Table Talk" as stars and famous friends lined up to send in greetings.

The actress sobbed as George Clooney and Kerry Washington led video messages, organised by her co-hosts - mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith, which were aired on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series.

Clooney joked, "Now they tell me that you're turning 50... That's not possible because that would mean that I'm 60 and that's not possible. So you're 39 - happy 39th - and I'm 49. I like that a lot better."

Actress Washington added, "I think of you as such a deeply, deeply courageous person."

There were also tribute appearances from Gabrielle Union, Angela Bassett, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Ciara, Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren London, Missy Elliott, Arsenio Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mariah Carey, who wished Jada "a happy anniversary!"

  See also...

Many of the virtual guests asked the birthday girl what she planned to do with her life after turning 50.

And Gloria Estefan, her niece and daughter, who host a Latina-flavoured "Red Table Talk" spin-off, offered up a musical tribute.

Meanwhile, rapper and actor Method Man turned up on set to wish Jada a happy birthday and present her with a pair of gold-coloured roller blades.

The actress, who celebrated her 50th at the weekend with a roller skating party, was thrilled and told Method Man, "You hooked a sister up!"

She was also surprised when her son, Jaden, and stepson, Trey, arrived to wish her a happy birthday, and she sobbed again as Toni Braxton serenaded her with a song.

You can share this post!

Kellan Lutz Quits 'FBI: Most Wanted' to Be With Family After 'Tough Year'
Related Posts
Jada Pinkett Smith Throws Star-Studded Ice-Skating Party to Mark 50th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith Throws Star-Studded Ice-Skating Party to Mark 50th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith Shows New Tattoo, Wants to Fully Cover Arm With Inks When She's 60

Jada Pinkett Smith Shows New Tattoo, Wants to Fully Cover Arm With Inks When She's 60

Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Bald Because of Her Daughter Willow

Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Bald Because of Her Daughter Willow

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Movie Set Following 'Bad Batch of Ecstasy'

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Movie Set Following 'Bad Batch of Ecstasy'

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement