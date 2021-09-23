Jada Pinkett Smith Tears Up as George Clooney, Kerry Washington and More Wish Her Happy Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Red Table Talk' host is overwhelmed with emotions on a new episode of her Facebook show as celebrity pals pay tribute to her to mark her 50th birthday.

Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith was a teary mess during her 50th birthday surprise show on "Red Table Talk" as stars and famous friends lined up to send in greetings.

The actress sobbed as George Clooney and Kerry Washington led video messages, organised by her co-hosts - mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith, which were aired on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series.

Clooney joked, "Now they tell me that you're turning 50... That's not possible because that would mean that I'm 60 and that's not possible. So you're 39 - happy 39th - and I'm 49. I like that a lot better."

Actress Washington added, "I think of you as such a deeply, deeply courageous person."

There were also tribute appearances from Gabrielle Union, Angela Bassett, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Ciara, Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren London, Missy Elliott, Arsenio Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mariah Carey, who wished Jada "a happy anniversary!"

Many of the virtual guests asked the birthday girl what she planned to do with her life after turning 50.

And Gloria Estefan, her niece and daughter, who host a Latina-flavoured "Red Table Talk" spin-off, offered up a musical tribute.

Meanwhile, rapper and actor Method Man turned up on set to wish Jada a happy birthday and present her with a pair of gold-coloured roller blades.

The actress, who celebrated her 50th at the weekend with a roller skating party, was thrilled and told Method Man, "You hooked a sister up!"

She was also surprised when her son, Jaden, and stepson, Trey, arrived to wish her a happy birthday, and she sobbed again as Toni Braxton serenaded her with a song.