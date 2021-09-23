JoJo Siwa's 'DWTS' Partner Jenna Johnson Disappointed by Injury During 1st Performance of the Season

ABC TV

Divulging details of her injury, the former 'So You Think You Can Dance' contestant is adamant that it won't stop her from performing in week two with the YouTube star.

AceShowbiz - Jenna Johnson injured herself during her and JoJo Siwa's historic routine on "Dancing with the Stars". The pro dancer reveals that she was hurting her knee during her first live performance with the YouTube star in the season 30 premiere on Monday night, September 20.

"I should have known that there was going to be a flaw in the system, but no one had ever done this before," Jenna tells Page Six, before detailing how she injured herself. "I slipped on JoJo's dress, and both my feet actually came out from under me. While I was in that process of trying to squeeze and not fall … my knee kind of tweaked, kind of slipped out of place, came back in."

The 22-year-old, however, is adamant that she won't be sidelined by the injury early in the competition. "Very unfortunate, but there's no way that I would miss out on week two!" she confirms, adding that she had to take a day off from rehearsals on Tuesday. "They made me take a day off to just rest. So, icing the knee, but I feel fine. I did some therapy last night."

Jenna admits that she's "disappointed" in herself because she felt like the incident took away from JoJo's highly-anticipated performance in the season premiere. The two are making history as the first same-sex dance couple to compete on the show.

"Obviously, I'm so disappointed because I feel like I took away from JoJo’s moments, because this was such an epic night for us, for 'Dancing with the Stars', for her," Jenna explains. "But I think that even with this stupid little slip-up, [JoJo] did incredible. Even with that fall, I think it highlighted her, because it showed what a great partner she is."

Jenna goes on gushing about how sweet JoJo is for FaceTiming her twice while she took a day off on Tuesday to check in and to make sure she was practicing her week two dance correctly. "She is the sweetest human in the world," the wife of fellow dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy shares. "She's just, like, star student, already practicing at home."

Admitting that she was "so nervous" ahead of Monday's premiere due to the added pressure of being paired with a female celebrity, Jenna says, "I was so nervous for [JoJo], and for people's responses, because this is very different and this is a very big step forward."

Jenna, however, feels relieved after seeing people's reaction to their pairing. "I just felt at peace, and that was very reassuring to me. That like, 'This is what I'm supposed to be doing right now, and this was meant to be,' " she recalls. "If JoJo has this courage to do this very scary thing, then I can as well. So it was all sorts of emotions, but it was very, very thrilling."

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.