Kellan Lutz Quits 'FBI: Most Wanted' to Be With Family After 'Tough Year'

CBS TV

The 'Twilight' actor announces his departure from the procedural TV series to spend more time with his family as he decides to move back to California with wife and daughter.

Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Twilight" star Kellan Lutz has quit U.S. TV drama "FBI: Most Wanted" to spend more time with his family.

The fate of Lutz's Special Agent Kenny Crosby was left up in the air after the character was shot in the stomach during Tuesday (21Sep21) night's season three premiere but, early Wednesday morning, Kellan shared an Instagram post confirming he had exited the series.

"Wow. What a night! And yes, you saw that correctly, Crosby won't be chasing down any bad guys for a little while," he wrote alongside a photo of his character in a hospital bed.

Explaining his decision, the actor revealed 2020 was a tough year for him following his wife Brittany's miscarriage and the deaths of both his grandfathers, and the birth of his first child in February (21) made him want to spend more time at home with family and friends in California.

"It's been difficult spending the pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system," he added. "If 2020 taught me anything it's how important family truly is. After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to CA so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away."

He thanked network bosses at CBS and Universal TV and his show's creator, Dick Wolf, as well as "the entire FBI: Most Wanted team" for their support, adding, "I will forever be grateful for everything they've done for me."

And Lutz hasn't ruled out the possibility of occasional guest appearances. "I hope Crosby is able to pop in and out here and there in the future but for now - Crosby - over and out," he wrote.

He added that one of the reasons the FBI agent was so close to his is heart is that the character was named after one of his grandfathers, who died earlier this year.