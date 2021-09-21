 
 

Ben Affleck Praises Multi-Talented Jennifer Lopez: I Can Only Admire With Respect

While the 'Argo' star claims he will never have the same impact as her, his singer/actress girlfriend stresses that she does not take her ability to really connect with people for granted.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck has sung the praises of his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, raving about how much he admires her achievements.

Lopez - who is not just a music star and actress, but also has founded her own fashion, perfume and skincare brands - has been named the 2021 Brand Visionary by advertising magazine Adweek.

She and former fiance Ben, who reignited their red-hot romance earlier this year, sat down to talk the magazine about her status as a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," the "Argo" star told the American publication.

"'I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is," he said, adding he will never have the same impact as his multi-talented partner.

"At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

J.Lo isn't shy about taking credit for her own hard work, telling the magazine, "I am the scarce asset - somebody who is a proven creator, artist and entrepreneur who has an ability to really connect with people."

"That is my blessing, and what I feel is an incredible, incredible gift that I've been given from God. And I don't take it for granted."

