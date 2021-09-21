 
 

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's 'Stay' Dethrones Drake for Fifth Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

Music

Having the record of spending 30 weeks on top with eight different songs, the husband of Hailey Baldwin is now in ties with Paul McCartney for the 15th-best total.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" has returned to the top of the U.S. pop charts for a fifth week.

The track fell out of the Billboard Hot 100 top five last week as Drake took over the countdown, but now Bieber's latest hit has shot up from six to one.

Bieber has now spent 30 weeks on top with eight different songs, tying Paul McCartney for the 15th-best total, 54 weeks shy of countdown leader Mariah Carey.

Bieber topples fellow Canadian Drake, whose "Way 2 Sexy" dips a spot to two on the new countdown and Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" jumps back into the top five from 13 to three.

Drake's "Knife Talk", featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat, and Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like", featuring Ke$ha, round out the new top five.

  See also...

Meanwhile, Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" spends a second week at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" adds a sixth week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 91 million streams and 11,200 sold (down 3% in each metric) in territories outside the U.S. in the Sept. 10-16 tracking week.

As on the Global 200, LISA's "Lalisa" debuts at No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. She scores her first entry on the latter list; BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream" hit No. 6 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and "Lovesick Girls" led for a week.

Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" rebounds from No. 7 to No. 3 on the Global 200, after spending a week atop the chart. Drake's "Way 2 Sexy," featuring Future and Young Thug, drops to No. 4, a week after debuting at No. 2 (as Drake claimed a one-week record eight songs in the top 10) and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's "Industry Baby" climbs from No. 13 to No. 5, after reaching No. 3.

