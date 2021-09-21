 
 

Morgan Wallen's Pledged $500K Donations to Black-Led Groups Largely Missing

The 'Whiskey Glasses' singer promised in July that he would donate revenue from his album sales to charities in the wake of his racial slur scandal, but it seems that it hasn't materialized yet.

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen seemingly hasn't kept his promise to make donations in the wake of his racial slur scandal. The country music star pledged that he would donate $500,000 to black-led groups in July, but he hasn't dished out most of the money.

In an effort to trace Morgan's donations, Rolling Stone reached out 57 state, regional and national black-led or black-founded charities. According to the report, only the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) which confirmed to have received $165,000 from the CMA Award-winning artist. The group also said that it met with both the star solo and his management without him multiple times in February and March.

While they received some money from the 28-year-old singer, BMAC said the $500,000 number "seems exceptionally misleading." The organization added that they were "disappointed that Morgan has not used his platform to support any anti-racism endeavors."

None of the 56 other state, regional and national black-led or black-founded charities has received money from Morgan or heard from the "Chasin' You" singer.

Morgan was caught in controversy after a video of him using racial slur during a drunken night out surfaced in February. He has apologized several times for it, but he still felt the consequences including the suspension of his contract with Big Loud Records, the ban of his music from radio stations and streaming services as well as from music awards shows.

Reflecting on the scandal and how it affected the sales of his album, the former "The Voice" contestant told Michael Strahan during his "Good Morning America" appearance in July, "Before this incident, my album was already doing well; it was already being well-received by critics and by fans. Me and my team noticed that whenever this whole incident happened, that there was a spike in my sales."

He went on declaring, "So we tried to calculate … how much it had spiked from this incident. We got to a number somewhere around $500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organizations, BMAC [the Black Music Action Coalition] being the first one."

Neither Morgan nor his team has offered an explanation to the missing donations.

