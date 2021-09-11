Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

WENN/Instar Celebrity

In the first sighting after announcing that she steps back from promoting her talk show 'The Wendy Williams Show', the TV hostess is seen exiting a black car and being escorted to her Manhattan apartment.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has been spotted for the first time after announcing that she stepped back from promoting her talk show "The Wendy Williams Show". In photos which have surfaced online, the TV hostess looked sick as she was escorted into her apartment.

On Friday, September 10, the 57-year-old TV personality was photographed exiting a black SUV outside her Manhattan apartment. In the images, she could be seen wearing a gold and cream robe and what appeared to be hospital socks. She also added a black face mask.

The sighting came just a day after her talk show's official account announced via Instagram that Wendy canceled the promotional events due to medical concerns. "Wendy Williams is dealing with some ongoing health issues," the statement shared on Thursday read. The note added, "[She] is undergoing further evaluations." As a result, she "will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week."

The announcement continued to say that Wendy "can't wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere." In the post, however, no specific details regarding her health issues were shared.

Her celebrity pals were quick to flood the comments section with messages of support and love. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Margaret Josephs replied to the post with several praying hands and red heart emojis. Perez Hilton said, "Get well soon," while Stevie J added a praying hands emoji.

Back in May 2020, Wendy announced she would be taking some time off from her daytime talk show "[email protected]" to deal with medical issues related to Graves' disease. "Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue," read the statement at the time. "In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment."

Two years earlier, Wendy herself told her audience that she would be taking a 3-week hiatus to focus on her health after being diagnosed with Graves' disease in addition to her hyperthyroidism. "My doctor has prescribed are you ready? As of today, three weeks of vacation," she shared. Wendy later explained the disease was described as an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. "Graves' disease squeezes behind the eyeballs," she said, adding that it made her eyeballs twitch.