 
 

'The Many Saints of Newark' Director Confirms Edie Falco Scene Gets Cut Off

'The Many Saints of Newark' Director Confirms Edie Falco Scene Gets Cut Off
WENN/Instar
Movie

Praising the 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' actress for being 'ridiculously talented', Alan Taylor notes that she did reprise her role as Carmela Soprano for 'The Sopranos' prequel movie.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Edie Falco reprised her role as Carmela Soprano for new "The Sopranos" movie prequel "The Many Saints of Newark", but her scene was cut.

Director Alan Taylor has confirmed Edie's segment in the film was left on the cutting room floor and won't feature in the finished movie, which hits theaters and HBO Max on October 1.

  See also...

"Not to give away too much but, when you make a movie you're not exactly sure the final shape it's going to be and we, believe it or not, shot a few things that included other cast members," he tells NME.com. "We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again."

"She's so ridiculously talented and she's also one of these people - and it seems to frequently be women - that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you've ever met in your life. I think Frances McDormand is like that and Edie Falco has that same quality of being like a solid, good, sane person. It was good to see her again."

Taylor reveals there was "some confusion" about the beginning of the new film and that's when Falco was brought in. He explains, "How to start the movie. So we tried a few things and that was one of them. If you've seen the movie you'll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn't always the idea."

You can share this post!

Wendy Williams in 'Stable' Condition Amid Hospitalization for Mental Health Issues

Dwyane Wade's BM Shares Cryptic Post About 'Petty Cares' After Gabrielle Union Dishes on Their Child
Related Posts
Ray Liotta: 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie Will Appeal to Everyone Regardless Their Ages

Ray Liotta: 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie Will Appeal to Everyone Regardless Their Ages

Leslie Odom Jr. Likens 'Many Saints of Newark' Secretive Audition to MCU's

Leslie Odom Jr. Likens 'Many Saints of Newark' Secretive Audition to MCU's

Original 'Sopranos' Star Steven Van Zandt Helps Provide Input to Prequel Movie

Original 'Sopranos' Star Steven Van Zandt Helps Provide Input to Prequel Movie

Ray Liotta Lands Pivotal Role in 'The Sopranos' Prequel

Ray Liotta Lands Pivotal Role in 'The Sopranos' Prequel

Most Read
Ray Liotta: 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie Will Appeal to Everyone Regardless Their Ages
Movie

Ray Liotta: 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie Will Appeal to Everyone Regardless Their Ages

'Dune' Director Slams Marvel Films as 'Cut and Paste' Movies

'Dune' Director Slams Marvel Films as 'Cut and Paste' Movies

Noah Jupe Leads 'The Lost Boys' Remake, Bryce Dallas Howard Fronts 'Flight of the Navigator' Reboot

Noah Jupe Leads 'The Lost Boys' Remake, Bryce Dallas Howard Fronts 'Flight of the Navigator' Reboot

Judi Dench and Derek Jacobi Tapped for Hospital Drama 'Allelujah!'

Judi Dench and Derek Jacobi Tapped for Hospital Drama 'Allelujah!'

The Doors Announce 'Special Edition' of Concert Film, Alice Cooper Launches Hot and Spicy Burger

The Doors Announce 'Special Edition' of Concert Film, Alice Cooper Launches Hot and Spicy Burger

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Continues Domination in Third Week as 'Dune' Rules Overseas

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Continues Domination in Third Week as 'Dune' Rules Overseas

Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch Among Winners at 2021 TIFF

Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch Among Winners at 2021 TIFF

Winona Ryder Teams Up With Eli Horowitz for 'The Cow'

Winona Ryder Teams Up With Eli Horowitz for 'The Cow'

'The Many Saints of Newark' Director Confirms Edie Falco Scene Gets Cut Off

'The Many Saints of Newark' Director Confirms Edie Falco Scene Gets Cut Off