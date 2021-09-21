'The Many Saints of Newark' Director Confirms Edie Falco Scene Gets Cut Off

WENN/Instar Movie

Praising the 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' actress for being 'ridiculously talented', Alan Taylor notes that she did reprise her role as Carmela Soprano for 'The Sopranos' prequel movie.

AceShowbiz - Edie Falco reprised her role as Carmela Soprano for new "The Sopranos" movie prequel "The Many Saints of Newark", but her scene was cut.

Director Alan Taylor has confirmed Edie's segment in the film was left on the cutting room floor and won't feature in the finished movie, which hits theaters and HBO Max on October 1.

"Not to give away too much but, when you make a movie you're not exactly sure the final shape it's going to be and we, believe it or not, shot a few things that included other cast members," he tells NME.com. "We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again."

"She's so ridiculously talented and she's also one of these people - and it seems to frequently be women - that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you've ever met in your life. I think Frances McDormand is like that and Edie Falco has that same quality of being like a solid, good, sane person. It was good to see her again."

Taylor reveals there was "some confusion" about the beginning of the new film and that's when Falco was brought in. He explains, "How to start the movie. So we tried a few things and that was one of them. If you've seen the movie you'll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn't always the idea."