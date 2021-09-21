Sha'Carri Richardson Appears to Fire Back at Usain Bolt After He Gives Her Advice

Instagram Celebrity

Sha'Carri, who was disqualified from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for smoking marijuana, takes to Instagram to repost a tweet about people speaking on her in the media.

AceShowbiz - Usain Bolt might mean well with his advice for Sha'Carri Richardson, but it seems like the latter doesn't really appreciate that. The 21-year-old Dallas native appears to react to Usain's comments on her in a new Instagram post.

In the Sunday, September 19 post, Sha'Carri, who was disqualified from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for smoking marijuana, reposted a tweet about people speaking on her in the media. The Twitter post read, "Everybody want to give advice in the media but none of them actually take the time to speak to her outside the media. So I feel her. Stop speaking on me when you don't even speak to me."

In her own post, Sha'Carri wrote, "Good 'humbling' Morning to y'all. I could not have said it better myself."

Upon reading her post, people hoped that Sha'Carri would actually humble herself. "She's young. Hopefully she figures it out. We all have been there," Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei Hart wrote in an Instagram comment. "Baby girl still not listening," someone else said.

"why does someone have to speak in person for you to understand? just take the advice lmao," another user added. A fan also urged her to "take the advice no matter how it comes. Your career can end before it beginnings."

Sha'Carri's post arrived after Usain offered some unsolicited advice to Sha'Carri during an interview with the New York Post over the weekend. "I would tell Sha'Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much," he said. "If you talk that big talk you have to back it up. So just train hard and focus on that and try to come back do it and then talk about it."

He also commented on Sha'Carri slamming runners from his home country Jamaica. "Jamaicans were vexed because she was talking a lot of s**t before the actual race, it is just one of those things," he said. "Jamaicans don't like when people talk s**t about us because we are a very proud people. So if you talk about us we are gonna want you to back it up. It definitely gave those women the extra push [to win]."