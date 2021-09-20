Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional While Detailing How Her Body Is 'Stuck' After Pregnancy Loss

Instagram/chrissyteigen Celebrity

Reflecting on her postpartum body nearly one year after suffering a miscarriage in a new social media post, the wife of John Legend says that it 'majorly sucks.'

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has reflected on her postpartum body nearly one year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage. In an honest and emotional message shared on her social media platform, the wife of John Legend detailed how her body is "stuck."

"It's really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time," the "Chrissy's Court" star wrote alongside a selfie from her closet on Saturday, September 18 via Instagram. "Usually you'd gain your 'yumyums I'm praaaagnant!' weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you'd have your baby."

Chrissy continued, "And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F**K a snap-back)." The former "Lip Sync Battle" host added, "But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses."

"It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you're just…stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake," Chrissy further explained. "I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror."

.Chrissy noted that she didn't really have "a big ending or positive words" in her post. She added, "And don't say nice things!! I know I know I promise. I know it's not everything and I know i'm suuuuuch a badass and blah blah blah I just thought I'd be emo for a minute ok!" She concluded her message as saying, "I love you. f**k a scale!"

Back in September 2020, Chrissy shared the heartbreaking news of her pregnancy loss in an Instagram post. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," the model and TV personality expressed her feelings. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."