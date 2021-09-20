Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Instagram Celebrity

Carol Maraj appears to come to her daughter's defense after the 'Super Bass' femcee has come under fire for claiming that COVID-19 vaccine caused swollen testicles.

Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's mom has seemingly fired back at critics coming at her daughter as she keeps coming under fire due to her COVID-19 vaccine stance. Making use of her Instagram account, Carol Maraj shared a cryptic post in which she declared that God is the only judge.

On Sunday, September 19, Carol made public her prayer amid the backlash over Nicki's controversial vaccine comments. "Father, may your distracted people settle down and hear your voice in this pandemic. For you are the only wise God and Just Judge. In Jesus name I pray. Amen," so read the prayer which was posted along with a folded hands emoji in the caption.

Expressing agreement with Carol, many commented on the post with "Amen." Another follower showed support as writing, "Mama has spoken, the lord hears your prayers for us."

While Carol didn't say what she's praying for, her post comes as criticism keeps coming at her daughter following her claim that COVID-19 vaccine caused swollen testicles. In explaining her reluctance to get vaccinated for the Met Gala, Nicki tweeted that her cousin's friend is now impotent and has "swollen testicles" after being vaccinated. She, however, stated that she would get her jab after doing enough research.

Trinidad and Tobago health minister Terrence Deyalsingh has dismissed the raptress' claim, saying, "Unfortunately we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim." Dr. Anthony Fauci also warned Nicki for spreading misinformation about the vaccines.

Recently, Nicki claimed that a journalist was targeting her family. Sharing a screenshot of Sharlene Rampersad's alleged text messages to her relative, she said in a now-deleted tweet, "You are the one harassing my family???!!?!???! SPEAK UP B4 I BEGIN. I KNOW YOU SEE THIS!!!!!!" She added in another tweet, "Threatening my family in Trinidad won't bode well for you."

Responding to the Grammy-nominated artist's allegations, Guardian Media released a statement in defense of the journalist. "Today, in the legitimate pursuit of a story that has both local and international interest, one of our journalists has been subjected to a range of attacks via social media including death threats," the company stated.

"This is unacceptable and we have taken all measures within our control to ensure her safety and security," the company added. "At Guardian Media Ltd. we denounce intimidation of journalists in any form."